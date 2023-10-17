Industries

Zarcare and UWC collaborate for free breast-cancer awareness event

17 Oct 2023
In a significant stride toward enhancing healthcare accessibility, Zarcare, a leading telemedicine provider, has forged a strategic alliance with the University of the Western Cape. Together, they are hosting a free online health talk on Saturday, 21 October, dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer.
Source: Annie Gwerengwe, founder and managing director of Zarcare.
Source: Annie Gwerengwe, founder and managing director of Zarcare.

This enlightening session goes beyond awareness, featuring a practical demonstration of self-examination and offering crucial guidance for patients on recognising when to seek medical attention.

Breast cancer is a national health priority, with rising incidence rates in South Africa where one in 27 women are at risk, according to the 2019 national cancer registry. Even though healthcare services are offered to citizens by our overburdened health department, the financial- and time constraints of travelling to local clinics creates significant barriers for vulnerable communities, leading to overall poorer health outcomes.

According to the South African Department of Health, cancer stands as the second leading cause of mortality, second to heart disease. While relatively rare, breast cancer can affect men too. It is imperative that individuals are educated on proactive breast health, as knowledge and especially early detection can save lives.

Zarcare's online platform empowers members to access quality healthcare services remotely from anywhere, aligning with its mission to make healthcare accessible and convenient for all South Africans.

Annie Gwerengwe, founder and managing director of Zarcare, states, "We've meticulously curated this session to offer valuable insights into breast health and cancer. Our esteemed panel of speakers will share their expertise, research findings, and practical advice to enhance an understanding of these critical health topics."

Source: Supplied.
Roche Pharma launches #30DaysIsALifetime campaign

1 hour ago

Virtual session highlights

This virtual session promises to be both informative and enlightening as experts share advice not only on when to consult a medical practitioner but also on improving overall health and wellbeing after a breast-cancer diagnosis.

Speakers will include general practitioner Karla Talbot, specialist wellness counselor Liesl Townsend, medical doctor and breast-cancer researcher Sahar Sabdul-Rasool, and breast cancer survivor Kashifa Smith.

Passionate about primary healthcare and wellness, Talbot will discuss screening methods available for breast cancer. Liesl Townsend, registered with the South African Council for Social Service Professions, will focus on the emotional and psychological challenges individuals with breast cancer often encounter.

Sabdul-Rasool, from The University of the Western Cape, will discuss recent advancements in breast-cancer diagnosis and treatments, and Smith will share her inspiring 13-year journey of overcoming breast cancer, aiming to provide hope and encouragement to those currently battling the disease.

Click here to register for this event.

