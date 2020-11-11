Shopfitting & Merchandising Company news South Africa

Menu

Evolution of Work

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Making merchandising count

11 Nov 2020
Issued by: Pyrotec
In today's highly visual retail environment, the way products are merchandised in-store has a big effect on sales.
Pyrotec PackMedia assists you to create custom merchandising solutions for marketing and selling your products.

Busy shoppers appreciate efforts to reduce their shopping time. Placing complementary products together in one aisle helps to decrease the time spent in the store. This also increases sales by promoting the purchase of both products.

Additionally, products that are well-packaged and visible on retail shelves have a better chance of being purchased. A quick, easy, and cost-effective way to ensure your products are visible is by using Hang Tabs and Display Strips from the Do-It® Corporation, locally represented by Pyrotec PackMedia.

The range of merchandising solutions from Do-It® increases product visibility by presenting packs vertically in a forward-facing position to increase consumers’ brand awareness and maximise merchandising display options. In this way, products can also be cross-merchandised or displayed in several different locations within the store. Another benefit is that by putting products where consumers can see them, impulse purchases, and overall sales increase.

For more information about improving your product’s merchandising options in store, visit www.pyrotec.co.za.

Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
Comment

Related

PyrotecSimple labelling and quick fault recovery1 day ago
PyrotecIncreased product visibility at retail2 days ago
PyrotecDigital label printing for quick packaging changes8 Oct 2020
PyrotecHow to maximise on-pack information space3 Aug 2020
PyrotecHow Covid-19 is affecting the labelling industry10 Jul 2020
PyrotecSuperior visibility for the supply chain9 Jul 2020
PyrotecMinimise case and pallet labelling downtime and rework26 May 2020
PyrotecBlockchain and the pharmaceutical supply chain4 May 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz