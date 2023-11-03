Industries

Africa


The perfect coding and labelling solutions for personal care and cosmetic products

3 Nov 2023
Issued by: Pyrotec
Regarding the personal care and cosmetics industry, standout product coding and labelling solutions can't be overstated. Your product's packaging plays a significant role in communicating brand values and attracting consumers' attention. With the proper labelling and coding, your product can truly shine.
The perfect coding and labelling solutions for personal care and cosmetic products

Embrace the best coders and labellers

Navigating the world of labelling and coding might seem daunting, but we're here to simplify it. Allow us to introduce you to some of the best solutions the industry has to offer: the Markem-Imaje Small Character Inkjet Coder 9330, Markem-Imaje Continuous Inkjet Coder 9750, Linear Labelling Systems ALline, and Laser LightJet Coder Vector.

Markem Imaje small character inkjet coder 9330
Catering to the complex needs of personal care coding and labelling, the 9330 is a master of precision. It's an ideal solution for small, detailed codes. Its key features include:

  • Compact design that integrates well into your production line.
  • An extended maintenance interval of up to 14,000 hours (about one and a half years), minimizing interruptions.
  • Compatibility with diverse materials makes it ideal for personal care and cosmetic products.

The perfect coding and labelling solutions for personal care and cosmetic products

Markem-Imaje Continuous Inkjet Coder 9750

Regarding high-speed production lines, the 9750 stands out for cosmetic coding. It's built to withstand demanding manufacturing environments. Its benefits include:

  • Rapid printing capabilities, keeping up with your bustling production.
  • Intuitive interface, reducing the risk of operator errors.
  • Quick-drying inks, facilitating immediate packaging and shipping.

The perfect coding and labelling solutions for personal care and cosmetic products

Linear labelling systems ALline

The ALline offers versatile personal care labelling solutions, from cylindrical to irregularly shaped containers. Here's why it's a game-changer:

  • Precise label application on an array of packaging shapes and materials.
  • High-speed operation to maximize productivity.
  • Exceptional label positioning accuracy for a professional and consistent look.

The perfect coding and labelling solutions for personal care and cosmetic products

Laser LightJet coder vector

As a laser coder, the LightJet Vector represents the next generation of non-contact coding. It's especially suited to delicate products and those that require permanent marking:

  • An eco-friendly option as it uses no ink and generates less waste.
  • High-resolution, permanent codes that withstand scratching, fading, and rubbing off.
  • Flexibility in coding a variety of materials, including glass, plastic, or coated metals.

The intricacies of ink

Selecting the right inks for your coders and labellers is crucial. They ensure legibility and durability and add a unique aesthetic appeal to your products. Here are a few points to keep in mind:

  • Substrate compatibility: Choose an ink that adheres well to your packaging material for clear and lasting codes.
  • Durability: Inks should resist fading and smudging throughout the product's lifecycle.
  • Regulatory compliance: The ink must comply with industry regulations, ensuring the safety of your consumers.

In the rapidly evolving world of personal care and cosmetic products, the perfect coding and labelling solutions are crucial to creating a lasting impression. So, invest wisely in your labelling and coding equipment and partner with Pyrotec PackMark. After all, your label is not just an information carrier - it's your product's first conversation with your customer.

Email our knowledgeable team and make that first conversation count!

Pyrotec
Pyrotec is a proudly South African company with its focus aimed firmly on the future. Its five brands - Pyrotec PackMark, Pyrotec PackMedia, Pyrotec PackLink, Pyrotec PackWorx and Pyrotec Finance - make this an industry-leading company that specialises in a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack informational and promotional devices, merchandising solutions, development and manufacturing of automated systems for the packaging and manufacturing industry and making finance options available to customers. Pyrotec's software offering ensures product integrity, optimises coding activities, and helps secure centralised data management systems and label tracking systems.
