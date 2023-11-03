The perfect coding and labelling solutions for personal care and cosmetic products

Navigating the world of labelling and coding might seem daunting, but we're here to simplify it. Allow us to introduce you to some of the best solutions the industry has to offer: the Markem-Imaje Small Character Inkjet Coder 9330, Markem-Imaje Continuous Inkjet Coder 9750, Linear Labelling Systems ALline, and Laser LightJet Coder Vector.
Markem Imaje small character inkjet coder 9330
Catering to the complex needs of personal care coding and labelling, the 9330 is a master of precision. It's an ideal solution for small, detailed codes. Its key features include:
Regarding high-speed production lines, the 9750 stands out for cosmetic coding. It's built to withstand demanding manufacturing environments. Its benefits include:
The ALline offers versatile personal care labelling solutions, from cylindrical to irregularly shaped containers. Here's why it's a game-changer:
As a laser coder, the LightJet Vector represents the next generation of non-contact coding. It's especially suited to delicate products and those that require permanent marking:
Selecting the right inks for your coders and labellers is crucial. They ensure legibility and durability and add a unique aesthetic appeal to your products. Here are a few points to keep in mind:
In the rapidly evolving world of personal care and cosmetic products, the perfect coding and labelling solutions are crucial to creating a lasting impression. So, invest wisely in your labelling and coding equipment and partner with Pyrotec PackMark. After all, your label is not just an information carrier - it's your product's first conversation with your customer.
Email our knowledgeable team and make that first conversation count!