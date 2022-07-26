Consistently accurate coding for agrochemical products

The continuous inkjet (CIJ) 9029 printer from Markem-Imaje, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, is ideal for harsh conditions. It operates reliably, it’s easy to install, and its total cost of ownership is low. CIJ printers are ideal for printing onto HDPE, PET, and other bottle substrates because they offer superior print quality on rounded smooth surfaces. Additionally, accurate and consistent marking of batch codes and numbers, lot codes, and manufacture dates ensure brand owners remain within regulation guidelines.
For manufacturers who want a trustworthy printer that helps secure products with quality, cost-effective codes; assurance that equipment is easy to order, install, use, and maintain; and coding that can quickly be brought online, even after storage and in challenging environments, the 9029 is ideal.
Key benefits include:
Print features include up to four lines of print at a speed of 4.4m/s, and font heights from 5 to 24 dots. Character heights range from 1.8 to 8.7mm with a wide array of character options. The message library stores up to 100 messages, and the WYSIWYG backlit blue screen offers an international operator interface with a choice of 31 languages.
*Recommended preventative maintenance procedure: 8,000 hours