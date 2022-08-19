New high-resolution inkjet coding system for advanced traceability of secondary packaging

Markem-Imaje has recently launched its 5940 G Touch Dry™ high-resolution inkjet coder that's locally available from Pyrotec PackMark. With growing industry demand for sustaining high-resolution barcodes, branding, and text on corrugated packaging, this GS1-128-compliant coder does the job without incurring the high cost of labels.

The 5940 G features Markem-Imaje's proprietary Touch Dry inks that instantly dry on contact. This not only increases readability but also offers more reliable traceability. And, unlike liquid inks, Touch Dry inks are ideal for secondary packaging because they don’t lose resolution by spreading along corrugated fibres. The inks, which are available in a variety of colours, are VOC-free, safe to handle, and support sustainability.

Applicable for a broad range of materials, the 5940 G prints highly scannable barcodes on corrugated cases and trays for fresh produce, beverages, meats, and confectionery, among others.

According to Greg Kasprzak, Markem-Imaje’s senior product marketing manager: “The 5940 G system’s breakthrough Intelli'FlowTM printhead technology combined with fast-setting Touch Dry inks consistently achieve exceptional print quality for complex, compliant barcodes on corrugated cases and other challenging substrates – all in operating temperatures that range from 0°C to 40°C.”

Intelli'FlowTM printhead technology vastly reduces nozzle blockages while its filtering process degasses inks during printing to keep the jetting mechanism clean and clear. The result: higher print quality, greater throughput, reduced maintenance, and reduced downtime.

The system also supports increased throughput by enabling 67% faster heat-up time, while each unit features between one and four printheads to support diverse and complex printing.

upporting the printheads is a specially designed ink container that’s 75% larger than most of its competitors. This helps cut operator intervention by as much as 43%. Ink containers can also be replaced without stopping production, and the 5940 G affords easy access to internal components, with parts quickly replaced within around 15 minutes from problem identification.

The 5940 G leverages Markem-Imaje's CoLOS intelligence software that helps manufacturers maintain their entire database of print jobs centrally. This streamlines print management and supports greater throughput. "Markem-Imaje's 5940 G system is all about delivering intelligence beyond the mark," Kasprzak concludes.



