Ready to take traceability to the next level?

Introducing the new 9750 inkjet printer - the true value of innovation.

The new 9750 inkjet coder from Markem-Imaje, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, is a convenient easy-to-use traceability solution that considers your TCO, OEE, and sustainability objectives. Its new connected attributes make serviceability more efficient, ensuring you can focus on your core business and nothing else.

Markem-Imaje sets the new standard in continuous inkjet coding with a meticulously engineered and qualified solution. The 9750 provides optimised TCO and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) while contributing to your sustainability objectives and offering the convenience of its digitalised features.

The 9750 Intelli’Design principle incorporates the best of past, present and future-proof improvements so you can adapt easily to changing marketplace needs. Markem-Imaje engineers innovations based on your production lines and processes for long-term flexibility and value.

For the most demanding customers, the 9750 provides:

Reliable industrial CIJ printer contributing to OEE objective.



A reduced total cost of ownership thanks to a low additive consumption option and simplified preventive maintenance.



Peace of mind for managers (remote services and preventive management) and operators (friendly user interface).



A set of premium products and services capable of supporting evolutive customer business (model) orientations.

The lasting advantages of innovation

Easy to use capacitive-10” user interface

Navigation is easy, fast and straightforward. The 10” colour touch user interface has an intuitive menu structure for faster print selection and reduced downtime between jobs. Easy-to-follow tutorials help with daily activities and trouble-shooting activities.

Intelli’Swap modularity

Intelli’Swap modularity enables you to swap out only the individual parts that need to be replaced and not the entire block. 100% front access allows for click-in, click-out maintenance or repair.

Avoid costly mistakes

Automatic, clean and secure, the Smart Consumable system limits human intervention and mistakes.

Achieve sustainability through cost-efficiency

The consumables saving option allows for up to 60% reduction of fluid consumption and VOC emissions.

Worry-free code management

Thanks to Markem-Imaje’s Systech Packaging Intelligence Suite, message coding and job creation have never been easier.

Easy to install, easy to clean

The 9750 is compact and entirely made from stainless steel. It can be installed and moved anywhere thanks to its standard IP56-rated design, with IP66 optional.

Consistent quality print

The jet speed control system technology ensures reliability and consistency for a high-resolution quality code regardless of production conditions.

High-temperature resistance

Designed to print in the most challenging production environments, the 9750 can be used to code in hot, cold, humid and dry factories at temperatures ranging from 0 to 50°C.

Extensive connectivity

Enhanced connectivity with seven native connectors including USB, ethernet and a configurable I/O.

4.0 ready

A quick customisable 24-pin interface allows for easy integration in a 4.0-connected environment.