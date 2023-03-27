Ready to take traceability to the next level?

The new 9750 inkjet coder from Markem-Imaje, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, is a convenient easy-to-use traceability solution that considers your TCO, OEE, and sustainability objectives. Its new connected attributes make serviceability more efficient, ensuring you can focus on your core business and nothing else.
Markem-Imaje sets the new standard in continuous inkjet coding with a meticulously engineered and qualified solution. The 9750 provides optimised TCO and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) while contributing to your sustainability objectives and offering the convenience of its digitalised features.
The 9750 Intelli’Design principle incorporates the best of past, present and future-proof improvements so you can adapt easily to changing marketplace needs. Markem-Imaje engineers innovations based on your production lines and processes for long-term flexibility and value.
For the most demanding customers, the 9750 provides:
Navigation is easy, fast and straightforward. The 10” colour touch user interface has an intuitive menu structure for faster print selection and reduced downtime between jobs. Easy-to-follow tutorials help with daily activities and trouble-shooting activities.
Intelli’Swap modularity enables you to swap out only the individual parts that need to be replaced and not the entire block. 100% front access allows for click-in, click-out maintenance or repair.
Automatic, clean and secure, the Smart Consumable system limits human intervention and mistakes.
The consumables saving option allows for up to 60% reduction of fluid consumption and VOC emissions.
Thanks to Markem-Imaje’s Systech Packaging Intelligence Suite, message coding and job creation have never been easier.
The 9750 is compact and entirely made from stainless steel. It can be installed and moved anywhere thanks to its standard IP56-rated design, with IP66 optional.
The jet speed control system technology ensures reliability and consistency for a high-resolution quality code regardless of production conditions.
Designed to print in the most challenging production environments, the 9750 can be used to code in hot, cold, humid and dry factories at temperatures ranging from 0 to 50°C.
Enhanced connectivity with seven native connectors including USB, ethernet and a configurable I/O.
A quick customisable 24-pin interface allows for easy integration in a 4.0-connected environment.