Revolutionising retail: Klip Strip and other display merchandising solutions from Pyrotec PackMedia

Pyrotec PackMedia, an industry leader in innovative packaging solutions, has honed the art and science of retail visual merchandising with its dynamic display merchandising solutions. Two products that consistently stand out are the Klip Strip and Do-It® Hang Tabs. Here's how these solutions are shaping retail spaces and driving sales in various industries.
The Klip Strip is more than just a display strip - it's a game-changer in in-store merchandising solutions. Crafted to hold multiple products, the Klip Strip isn't merely versatile; it brings an array of benefits to the retail landscape:
From flexibility to durability and sustainability, the Klip Strip turns every inch of your retail space into prime-selling real estate.
Do-It® Hang Tabs may be small, but they deliver big on their promise of creating effective retail store merchandising displays. Thanks to their high-performance adhesives, these hang tabs securely hold your products in place, ensuring products are always displayed at their best.
Retail display solutions such as the Klip Strip and Do-It® Hang Tabs deliver multifaceted benefits and offer unexpected advantages to various industries and sectors.
For instance, these merchandising solutions can effectively highlight new flavours or special promotions in the food and beverage sector. In the beauty industry, they're perfect for showcasing limited-edition items or travel-sized versions of best-sellers. Hardware stores can increase the visibility of tools and accessories that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Effective merchandising is all about visibility. It's about displaying your products in a way that catches your customer's eye and compels them to make a purchase. You can do just that with Pyrotec PackMedia's innovative display merchandising solutions.
If you've been underestimating the power of merchandising, it's time to think again. Make the most of your retail space, increase product visibility, and watch your sales soar with Pyrotec PackMedia's Klip Strip and Do-It® Hang Tabs. Experience the difference today – call us at +27 (0) 21 787 9600.