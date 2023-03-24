Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PyrotecOnPoint PRMpactPareto LimitedBitventureCatchwordsKAP Industrial HoldingsQuickEasy SoftwareIrvine PartnersThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Packaging Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The new SmartLase F250 - power in a small package

24 Mar 2023
Issued by: Pyrotec
The new SmartLase® F250 from Markem-Imaje, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, is the intelligent choice for your smart factory. It delivers high-quality, chemical-free, permanent coding while lowering your operating expenses. What's more, its exceptional performance in high-speed applications - even when increasing the code complexity of 1D and 2D codes - is all effortlessly integrated into an easy-to-operate compact unit.
The new SmartLase F250 - power in a small package

Reliable. Compact. Intelligent

In addition to the SmartLase® F250’s high-quality, chemical-free and permanent coding on high-density substrates, its lower operating expenses (OpEx) are achieved thanks to fewer line stoppages, higher efficiency, and no need for consumables. This compact unit is easy to integrate and its intuitive user interface not only improves the operator’s efficiency but also reduces the risk of human error. Another noteworthy benefit is that F250 is Industry 4.0 optimised and interfaces with packaging intelligence solutions such as CoLOS®.

Benefits at a glance

Crisp, superb quality, permanent codes

  • Clean, readable and traceable – even at the highest line speeds and product throughput
  • Indelible marking protects against counterfeiting
  • High-speed digital galvanometers that are driven by a unique algorithm

    Lower OpEx, higher efficiency and chemical-free

  • No added costs for consumables or external cooling
  • Increased efficiency, reduced maintenance, and fewer line stoppages
  • Virtually maintenance-free
  • Clean, sustainable and compliant

    The new SmartLase F250 - power in a small package
    The new SmartLase F250 - power in a small package

    Industry 4.0 ready, rugged, and safe

    • Industry 4.0 optimised with a variety of industrial interfaces such as Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, NGPCL and full-featured CoLOS® software support
    • Designed for the most challenging manufacturing environments with a complete IP55 controller and printhead
    • Meets the highest standard of safety for E-stop and interlock circuits per ISO 13849-1/PLe.

    The new SmartLase F250 - power in a small package

    Applications

    Pyrotec PackMark is committed to helping you achieve the best quality codes for your specific application. The SmartLase® F250 is ideal for:

  • Food and beverage: Bare metals, metalised foil packaging, plastics, aluminium, and anodized aluminium containers or caps.
  • Pharma: Aseptic packaging, blister packs, and vial enclosures.
  • Electrical: Metal and plastic parts (ABS, HDPE), and wire jackets.
  • Automotive: Metal (steel, copper, titanium, aluminium), and plastic parts (POM, polycarbonate, polystyrene).

    For help increasing your production output, reducing downtime, and optimising your printer’s performance, call Pyrotec PackMark today to discuss extended product offerings without the labelling headaches.

    • NextOptions
    Pyrotec
    Pyrotec is a proudly South African company with its focus aimed firmly on the future. Its five brands - Pyrotec PackMark, Pyrotec PackMedia, Pyrotec PackLink, Pyrotec PackWorx and Pyrotec Finance - make this an industry-leading company that specialises in a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack informational and promotional devices, merchandising solutions, development and manufacturing of automated systems for the packaging and manufacturing industry and making finance options available to customers. Pyrotec's software offering ensures product integrity, optimises coding activities, and helps secure centralised data management systems and label tracking systems.
    Read more: Pyrotec PackMark, Markem-Imaje

    Related

    New high-resolution inkjet coding system for advanced traceability of secondary packaging
    PyrotecNew high-resolution inkjet coding system for advanced traceability of secondary packaging19 Aug 2022
    Consistently accurate coding for agrochemical products
    PyrotecConsistently accurate coding for agrochemical products26 Jul 2022
    Considerations for nutraceutical packaging
    PyrotecConsiderations for nutraceutical packaging4 Jul 2022
    Coding that keeps up with personal care trends
    PyrotecCoding that keeps up with personal care trends5 May 2022
    Labels that weather the elements
    PyrotecLabels that weather the elements4 May 2022
    Precision printing, even on dark surfaces
    PyrotecPrecision printing, even on dark surfaces7 Dec 2021
    Coding that meets the challenges of tobacco packaging
    PyrotecCoding that meets the challenges of tobacco packaging29 Oct 2021
    Which laser coder best suits your beverage packaging?
    PyrotecWhich laser coder best suits your beverage packaging?2 Sep 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz