The new SmartLase F250 - power in a small package

In addition to the SmartLase® F250’s high-quality, chemical-free and permanent coding on high-density substrates, its lower operating expenses (OpEx) are achieved thanks to fewer line stoppages, higher efficiency, and no need for consumables. This compact unit is easy to integrate and its intuitive user interface not only improves the operator’s efficiency but also reduces the risk of human error. Another noteworthy benefit is that F250 is Industry 4.0 optimised and interfaces with packaging intelligence solutions such as CoLOS®.
Crisp, superb quality, permanent codes
Lower OpEx, higher efficiency and chemical-free
Pyrotec PackMark is committed to helping you achieve the best quality codes for your specific application. The SmartLase® F250 is ideal for:
For help increasing your production output, reducing downtime, and optimising your printer’s performance, call Pyrotec PackMark today to discuss extended product offerings without the labelling headaches.