The new SmartLase F250 - power in a small package

The new SmartLase® F250 from Markem-Imaje, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, is the intelligent choice for your smart factory. It delivers high-quality, chemical-free, permanent coding while lowering your operating expenses. What's more, its exceptional performance in high-speed applications - even when increasing the code complexity of 1D and 2D codes - is all effortlessly integrated into an easy-to-operate compact unit.

Reliable. Compact. Intelligent

In addition to the SmartLase® F250’s high-quality, chemical-free and permanent coding on high-density substrates, its lower operating expenses (OpEx) are achieved thanks to fewer line stoppages, higher efficiency, and no need for consumables. This compact unit is easy to integrate and its intuitive user interface not only improves the operator’s efficiency but also reduces the risk of human error. Another noteworthy benefit is that F250 is Industry 4.0 optimised and interfaces with packaging intelligence solutions such as CoLOS®.

Benefits at a glance

Crisp, superb quality, permanent codes



Clean, readable and traceable – even at the highest line speeds and product throughput



Indelible marking protects against counterfeiting



High-speed digital galvanometers that are driven by a unique algorithm Lower OpEx, higher efficiency and chemical-free



No added costs for consumables or external cooling



Increased efficiency, reduced maintenance, and fewer line stoppages



Virtually maintenance-free



Clean, sustainable and compliant Industry 4.0 ready, rugged, and safe Industry 4.0 optimised with a variety of industrial interfaces such as Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, NGPCL and full-featured CoLOS® software support



Designed for the most challenging manufacturing environments with a complete IP55 controller and printhead



Meets the highest standard of safety for E-stop and interlock circuits per ISO 13849-1/PLe. Applications Pyrotec PackMark is committed to helping you achieve the best quality codes for your specific application. The SmartLase® F250 is ideal for:



Food and beverage: Bare metals, metalised foil packaging, plastics, aluminium, and anodized aluminium containers or caps.



Pharma: Aseptic packaging, blister packs, and vial enclosures.



Electrical: Metal and plastic parts (ABS, HDPE), and wire jackets.

