Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PyrotecOnPoint PRMpactPareto LimitedBitventureCatchwordsKAP Industrial HoldingsQuickEasy SoftwareIrvine PartnersThe Publicity WorkshopSmart MediaHeineken South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


South Africa's Q1 consumer confidence plunges as power crisis weighs

23 Mar 2023
By: Radhika Anilkumar
South Africa's consumer confidence plunged in the first quarter, according to a survey released on Thursday, 23 March as the country continued to be plagued by severe power shortages and a cost-of-living crisis.
Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander

The consumer confidence index, sponsored by the FNB and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, slumped to a reading of minus 23 points, from minus 8 points in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The first-quarter plunge is the lowest on record since 1994 and indicative of extreme concerns among consumers about South Africa's economic prospects and their household finances, according to the survey.

South Africa has been dealing with rotational load shedding up to 10 hours on a daily basis, hampering businesses and economic growth in Africa's most industrialised economy.

"The alarming increase in power outages since December and the concomitant deterioration in South Africa's economic prospects no doubt rocked consumer sentiment during the first quarter," said FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngweny.

Source: Reuters.
SA to call it a wrap on current hikes with last 25 bps on 30 March

By 3 days ago

Anticipating deteriorating economy

A vast majority of consumers believe it was inappropriate to buy durables like vehicles, furniture and household appliances in anticipation that South Africa's economic growth over the next 12 months will deteriorate, the survey showed.

Analysts say rolling power cuts nationwide may be fuelling price pressures.

Headline inflation rose slightly in February to 7% from 6.9% in the prior month, data showed on Wednesday, fuelling bets that the South African Reserve Bank would hike interest rates by 25 bps at its meeting next week.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Radhika Anilkumar

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Read more: consumer confidence, FNB, Bureau for Economic Research

Related

Source: Supplied. Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank announces the launch of Payshap!
FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank offer first cloud-based instant payments service13 Mar 2023
Image supplied. Some of the Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands, | South Africa’s Best Brands winners
Brand Africa | South Africa's Best Brands: Bathu and MTN top the rankings6 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Ester Ochse, product head at FNB Integrated Advice.
Why South African consumers should care about the upcoming budget speech21 Feb 2023
SA florists, jewellers and gift shops rake in Valentine's spend
SA florists, jewellers and gift shops rake in Valentine's spend20 Feb 2023
Source: Supplied. Daniella Keet, structured finance executive at FNB.
Moshe Capital secures R50m deal through FNB's transformational equity initiative14 Feb 2023
Source: ISASA.
Standard Bank appoints new group head of communications13 Feb 2023
Source: Supplied.
FNB gears up to deploy 300 community bankers2 Feb 2023
4 African banks in Brand Finance's top 10 strongest banking brands rankings
4 African banks in Brand Finance's top 10 strongest banking brands rankings1 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz