One little label that can make big claims

Agrochemical labels are governed by stringent legal requirements for product labelling. Because of their hazardous chemical compositions, this information ensures the product's safe handling, storage and usage.
Increased legislation and consumer demand for information can present many packaging problems for agrochemical and other information-driven products. The available space on a standard label is normally too small for mandatory text such as dosage instructions, contra-indications or product descriptions. The result is usually information-cluttered packaging – that’s typically illegible – on the carton or secondary packaging, as well as an insert inside the carton.
However, without compromising the quality of the label, the Fix-a-Form® informational booklet label, supplied by Pyrotec PackMedia, is a cost-effective solution for providing extensive information within the space normally used by an adhesive label.
Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels are permanently secured to the product’s packaging for its entire usable life. This means that the label can’t be lost or accidentally discarded, as can happen with a separate leaflet. Having clear, detailed, information – including text, charts and diagrams – attached directly to the container is the best way of protecting personnel and consumers.
Protecting against counterfeiting and warning of tampering or incorrect storage is essential for pharmaceutical products. Add to this increased legislation and consumer demand for information and pharmaceutical manufacturers have many packaging challenges to contend with...
Pyrotec 3 Feb 2021
These informational booklet labels can also include special characteristics such as moisture resistance, high durability and the ability to withstand harsh chemicals, extreme temperatures and a variety of storage conditions. These are important attributes given the tough environment the containers often withstand in the agrochemical sector.
Another added benefit is cost-cutting. Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels can be designed to include extensive information in multiple languages while eliminating the need for separate labels for each language. They streamline production and simplify the management of inventories and distribution channels.
In a nutshell, the benefits of using Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels for agrochemical products include:
- Clear, legible on-pack guidelines that encourage the correct use of products and boost repeat purchases.
- Reproduced information in multiple languages that significantly extends on-pack communication.
- Doing away with separate packaging, leaflets or labels, particularly for a wide product range, to reduce the cost of packaging waste and inventory costs.
- Automatic application because Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels are supplied on-reel and can be applied using standard labelling machinery. This results in uninterrupted production lines.
For more information about the benefits of Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels for agrochemical products, visit www.pyrotec.co.za
.