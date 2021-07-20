One little label that can make big claims

Packaging Company news South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3

Covid-19

RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Newsmaker: Mzo Jojwana takes on role as 702 station manager
    702, part of Primedia Broadcasting, announced that station manager Thabisile Mbete is bidding farewell to the station to pursue a new career direction outside radio. Mzo Jojwana, who rejoined 702 last year after time with Power FM, will be taking up the role as 702 station manager. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • #Exclusive: Greg Potterton talks Nude beginnings - the launch of an ethnographic, market research agency
    The Duke Group recently partnered with Instant Grass founder, Greg Potterton to launch Nude, a dedicated ethnographic, market research agency. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Inspiring good business at the 20th annual Top Empowerment Awards
    Running annually for the last 20 years, the 20th Top Empowerment Awards celebrated individuals and organisations that have excelled at transformation. In response to the global pandemic and as part of ongoing innovation, the conference and awards have pivoted to virtual, ensuring a  wider global audience. The conference brought together experts in the field and charged conversations set to catalyse change. In lieu of Madiba Month, the awards provide recognition for outstanding strategies and practices that deliver a direct impact on business and innovations that set new standards across industries. "That is why we believe it is imperative to recognise the companies and individuals who are enacting meaningful change." - Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher. Issued by Topco Media
  • Covid-19 Ters applications re-open
    Workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations since March 2021 will once again be able to claim from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters).
  • Pepkor and TFG unravel impacts of riots
    TFG and Pepkor, two of South Africa's most prominent retail groups, have reported damage to nearly 700 stores and other facilities as a result of the violent riots and looting that took place in KwaZulu-Natal, parts of Gauteng and elsewhere in the country last week.
  • Toyota might stop investing in South Africa after KZN violence
    Toyota said it's unsure about continuing investment in KwaZulu-Natal and the country and that it's worried about the violence in the province.
Show more
RHM POS-8
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-9

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-10
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-11

Subscribe to industry newsletters

One little label that can make big claims

20 Jul 2021
Issued by: Pyrotec
Agrochemical labels are governed by stringent legal requirements for product labelling. Because of their hazardous chemical compositions, this information ensures the product's safe handling, storage and usage.

Increased legislation and consumer demand for information can present many packaging problems for agrochemical and other information-driven products. The available space on a standard label is normally too small for mandatory text such as dosage instructions, contra-indications or product descriptions. The result is usually information-cluttered packaging – that’s typically illegible – on the carton or secondary packaging, as well as an insert inside the carton.

However, without compromising the quality of the label, the Fix-a-Form® informational booklet label, supplied by Pyrotec PackMedia, is a cost-effective solution for providing extensive information within the space normally used by an adhesive label.

Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels are permanently secured to the product’s packaging for its entire usable life. This means that the label can’t be lost or accidentally discarded, as can happen with a separate leaflet. Having clear, detailed, information – including text, charts and diagrams – attached directly to the container is the best way of protecting personnel and consumers.

Simple, effective and secure pharmaceutical labelling

Protecting against counterfeiting and warning of tampering or incorrect storage is essential for pharmaceutical products. Add to this increased legislation and consumer demand for information and pharmaceutical manufacturers have many packaging challenges to contend with...

Issued by Pyrotec 3 Feb 2021


These informational booklet labels can also include special characteristics such as moisture resistance, high durability and the ability to withstand harsh chemicals, extreme temperatures and a variety of storage conditions. These are important attributes given the tough environment the containers often withstand in the agrochemical sector.

Another added benefit is cost-cutting. Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels can be designed to include extensive information in multiple languages while eliminating the need for separate labels for each language. They streamline production and simplify the management of inventories and distribution channels.

In a nutshell, the benefits of using Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels for agrochemical products include:
  • Clear, legible on-pack guidelines that encourage the correct use of products and boost repeat purchases.
  • Reproduced information in multiple languages that significantly extends on-pack communication.
  • Doing away with separate packaging, leaflets or labels, particularly for a wide product range, to reduce the cost of packaging waste and inventory costs.
  • Automatic application because Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels are supplied on-reel and can be applied using standard labelling machinery. This results in uninterrupted production lines.
For more information about the benefits of Fix-a-Form® informational booklet labels for agrochemical products, visit www.pyrotec.co.za.

Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: Pyrotec, packaging, labelling

Related

Mpact PlasticsYou should be part of the plastics packaging solution6 Jul 2021
Mpact PlasticsWhat is greenwashing?18 Jun 2021
PyrotecCutting costs on packaging production lines15 Jun 2021
PyrotecCreating connections with consumers11 Jun 2021
PyrotecUse packaging to sell more products11 May 2021
PyrotecConsumables that reduce total cost of ownership10 May 2021
PyrotecDon't just tell them. Show them how attractive you are7 Apr 2021
PyrotecRethink your retail strategy7 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz