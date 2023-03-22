Functional labelling for functional foods

With anticipated global growth, from about $209bn in 2017 to $373bn in 2025, manufacturers of nutraceuticals, including functional foods and drinks, are under pressure. Pressure to extend product offerings, regulatory pressure, and pressure to manage production, packaging, and labelling needs for international distribution.

In South Africa, the nutraceuticals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% between 2022 and 2027, primarily driven by consumer lifestyles and the increase in health awareness associated with the consumption of functional foods.

Every vitamin, supplement, nutraceutical or functional food or beverage product needs a label, and some more than one if the product is shipped internationally. Branding is also a significant consideration in influencing consumers’ buying decisions, and labelling legislation is another major factor for manufacturers.

Pyrotec PackMedia’s Multipage Booklet Labels are an ideal solution for this market. Here’s why:

Clear, detailed instructions

Because nutraceutical products may cause a health risk, they need to be correctly applied and safely used. Without compromising the quality of the label, the Multipage Booklet Label provides extensive information in various languages within the space normally used by an adhesive label.

Safety first

Multipage Booklet Labels are permanently secured to the product’s packaging for its entire usable life. The label can’t be lost or accidentally discarded, as can happen with a separate leaflet.

Special features

These labels offer moisture resistance, high durability, and withstand extreme temperatures and storage conditions. Instructions can be printed in Braille, and anti-counterfeiting devices can be added to the label.

Streamlined production

By eliminating the need for separate labels for different languages, and their ability to seamlessly integrate with a manufacturer’s brand identity, they streamline production and simplify inventory management. They also don’t require changes to packaging lines because they’re supplied on-reel for quick, on-pack positioning.

Call Pyrotec PackMedia today to discuss extended product offerings without the labelling headaches.