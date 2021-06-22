10 beginner tips to increase your Google ranking fast

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is not a new or uncommon term in the world of online business. SEO strategies are known to improve search engine rankings and by using a reputable SEO company, SEO can become key in improving the organic search traffic of businesses, driving future success.
How can you increase your Google ranking fast and effectively?URL Inspection (previously Fetch and Render)
It's not complex to index content in Google as the search engine provides businesses with several tools to do so. One of the simplest and fastest tools is the URL Inspection Tool.
With this tool, businesses can submit a URL and instruct Google to crawl it. In having done this, Google will put it in the priority crawl queue, allowing for it to be indexed faster.Sitemaps
This is another common technique – which is one of the easiest and fastest ways to have a URL indexed. When the URL is in a sitemap, Google is informed of their existence. This process can, however, be optimised by putting the URL in the robots.txt file
and telling Google where the sitemaps are.Google Indexing API
Google has recently introduced new APIs that help to speed up as well as automate the crawling and indexing of URLs. This allows for indexing speed to be increased by submitting hundreds and even thousands of URLs through an API.Links from important pages
When new content is published on the page, it is important to link from important pages. This can either be the homepage, blog or resources pages. When links are added, Google is informed of two things, namely that the link must be crawled sometime in future, resulting in the link being added in the regular crawling queue.
With important pages linked, Google can realise that there are important pages linked to the URL and that there are quality signals that help to determine how to rank it.Update old content
Another step that is often forgotten, apart from linking important pages, is that older content must be reviewed to find relevant places to place new, important links.
There are a lot of users who simply use a link on the homepage or link to older articles and content, but they tend to forget to go back to those older articles and add the links to newer content.Become more social
With advances and development in social platforms, this is an obvious step. When new content is posted, it is important to share it across all relevant platforms as there is high correlation between social shares and content ranking, especially when sharing on content aggregators.Generate search clicks
Instead of sharing a URL directly to a social platform, you can share a Google search result. When people click the link, they are taken to a Google search result which contains the keywords that the user is trying to rank for, leading to people searching for these keywords and clicking on the user’s result.Target query demands freshness
When creating new content, it can rank sooner if terms are used according to what Google considers ‘fresh’. This can be done by typing in the queries that the user tries to rank for to see how old the most recent results are.Improve website user experience
Ensure that the website is easy to use and navigate and that users can gain access to valuable and updated information, spread across a variety of topics depending on the target audience.Write improved content which is optimised for SEO
Make use of an SEO company
to provide optimised and relevant content to boost the Google rankings. Ensure that the content is mistake-free, keyword-rich, mobile-optimised and written to address the unique needs of the target audience.
You might also be interested in:
Where is it all happening? Online, of course. According to Statista there are now 38.13 million active internet users in the country...
Domains.co.za 3 days ago