Finance Financial Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SA SharesRogerwilcoSAICATopco MediaJacaranda FMAfrican ResponseEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Financial Services Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Your security matters: IFX Brokers fraud awareness statement

    Issued by iFX Brokers
    5 Sep 2024
    5 Sep 2024
    iFX Brokers Holdings (Pty) Ltd (“iFX”), a leading licensed OTC derivative provider and authorised financial services provider, has become aware of fraudulent activities involving unauthorised and unknown individuals impersonating iFX and certain of our executive board members and misappropriating parts of our brand identity, including the use of photographs of members of our executive board.
    Your security matters: IFX Brokers fraud awareness statement

    We have identified fraudulent activities occurring on platforms such as Telegram, where several scam profiles have been detected at the time of this release. The impostors have been posing as iFX’s CEO, Hannele de Necker and representatives of iFX requesting individuals to deposit funds directly into digital wallets.

    What you need to know

    For absolute clarity, as the CEO of iFX, I affirm that neither myself nor any individual associated with iFX operates any investment or earning platforms, whether online or onsite. We emphatically state that we do not solicit nor accept money from anyone for investments or participation in trading activities on any social media platform. The individuals behind this scam are pretending to represent iFX to deceive the public. They may use our name and branding to gain trust, but they are not affiliated with us in any way.

    What we have done

    • We have taken the following proactive and post-incident measures:
    • We have opened a docket with the South African Police Services.
    • We have notified both the Information Regulator and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority; and
    • We are posting this alert on our website and our active social media handles/profiles.

    Our official communication channels

    Please note that our official commination channels are limited only to the following listed communication channels:

    Website: https://ifxbrokers.com/

    Email: info@ifxbrokers.com

    Telephone number: +27 879 44 7273

    Remember, we will never ask our clients for investments or participation in trading activities on any social media platform, and we will never ask our clients to send cash transaction or transfer money to a ‘wallet’. Only contact us on our official communication channels which is stated above.

    Disclaimer

    iFX, as well as any affiliated individuals, disclaim all responsibilities and liabilities for damages arising from the use of, reference to, or reliance on any information contained on Telegram or other social media platforms associated with these impostors.
    We urge our clients to remain vigilant and exercise caution. Engaging with these fraudulent platforms or any materials promoted by these impostors may cause you to suffer financial losses.

    Share this article
    NextOptions


    SA Shares
    SA Shares is an independent brokerage and news platform operating in South Africa.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz