A dozen reasons to enjoy Savanna Cider with the launch of the 330ml 12 pack

South Ahh, do you remember the Savanna 330ml 12 pack? The people spoke, and, again, Savanna listened in true Siyavanna fashion. Your favourite value pack is officially back on shelves. We know some days are best spent outside, but on other days, the perfect setting is in the comfort of home with your people. And it's for those days that 12 crisp, dry Savanna Premium Ciders are best suited to qualify you as the host with the most when the squad links up at the home base.

Think braais, house parties, pizza nights, boys’ nights, girls’ nights, and those movies and series marathons – you set the occasion with a dozen reasons to love Savivi.

“We know there are countless reasons to love Savanna, but we’ve highlighted 12, packaged in value for Savanna’s loyal fans and the social settings we enjoy. We’re excited to bring back the Savanna Dry 330ml 12 pack, and of course, with the same crisp and dry taste of the Savanna Dry we know and love.” says Kayla Hendricks, brand manager of Savanna Cider.

Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

About Savanna – "It's dry, but you can drink it."

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.