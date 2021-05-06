Obstetrics & Gynaecology News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • Former Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder in critical condition
    Spur Corporation's recently retired CEO, Pierre Van Tonder, is in critical condition in a Cape Town hospital after an apparent suicide attempt on Sunday.
  • Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May
    After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all. Issued by KAYA 959
Show more

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Call for more midwives as millions die in childbirth

6 May 2021
By: Sonia Elks
LONDON, UK (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Midwives are routinely "overlooked and ignored" despite saving millions of lives a year, the United Nations said on Wednesday, urging the world to hire more women and safeguard new life.
Nurses attach a ventilator to a newborn baby in the nursery at the Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba 3 April 2013.
Source: REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

In a joint report compiled with medics, the UN said urgent investment was needed to plug a global shortfall of some 900,000 midwives, with the added benefit of boosting jobs for women.

Two in every three deaths in childbirth could be prevented by 2035 if the world starts recruiting and training now, the UN said in its "State of World's Midwifery 2021" report.

"Midwives are continually overlooked and ignored," said Franka Cadee, president of the International Confederation of Midwives, which co-authored Wednesday's report with the World Health Organisation and the United Nations agency UNFPA.

"It's time for governments to acknowledge the evidence surrounding the life-promoting, life-saving impact of midwife-led care," Cadee said in a statement.

HIV and high blood pressure in pregnancy: we're tracing the connections

The vast majority of women dying from pregnancy-related conditions are in sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia. In 2017, about 86% of global maternal deaths occurred in these regions...

By Sayuri Padayachee 18 Jun 2020


Almost one in five women gives birth without a skilled health provider, exposing both mothers and babies to risk, said the report, which analysed care in 194 countries.

Latest estimates put stillbirths at about 2 million a year, along with an estimated 2.4 million new-born deaths and some 295,000 maternal deaths, either during or soon after pregnancy.

The report said about 1.1 million more sexual, reproductive, maternal, new-born and adolescent health workers were needed - most of them midwives in Africa - and they should have a greater say over healthcare in their communities.

Progress on boosting the number of midwives is slow, it found, with a growing gap between rich and poor nations set to widen existing health inequalities still further.

The lack of midwives is driven by gender inequality, with countries overlooking sexual and reproductive health and under-estimating the value of a female-dominated workforce.

Africa can and must do more to support nurses and midwives

Nurses and midwives are the backbone of health systems globally. Of the world's 43.5-million healthcare professionals, more than 20-million are nurses and midwives. They play a critical role, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, as quite often they are the first and only healthcare professionals people will see...

By Pauline Bakibinga 16 Apr 2020


Fixing the gaps in provision could save an estimated 4.3 million mothers and babies a year, cutting two in three needless deaths by 2035, said analysis conducted for the report published in The Lancet medical journal last December.

The report urged governments to put money into boosting midwife numbers, improving training and offering midwives a greater role in health policy and maternal healthcare.

"Midwives play a vital role in reducing the risks of childbirth for women all over the world," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who runs the WHO.

Increasing their numbers will "deliver a triple dividend in contributing to better health, gender equality and inclusive economic growth," he added in a statement.

Source: Thomson Reuters Foundation


SOURCE

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Comment

Read more: maternal health, Maternal death rate, maternal deaths, childbirth, stillborn, midwives

Related

New cerebral palsy research may have profound impact on medico-legal cases1 day ago
South Africa needs to change direction on maternal health to solve child malnutrition9 Mar 2021
Women inch towards equal legal rights despite Covid-19 risks, World Bank says25 Feb 2021
The role of bias in how women are treated during childbirth: a Kenyan case study28 Jan 2021
Why Kenya's pro-poor health financing reforms miss their mark23 Oct 2020
Why people don't get emergency medical care in time: a study in South Africa13 Jul 2020
Beyond Florence Nightingale: how African nurses have decolonised the profession10 Jul 2020
Africa can and must do more to support nurses and midwives16 Apr 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz