Inaugural Africa's Business Heroes Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award winners

The inaugural Africa's Business Heroes Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award, recognising and celebrating the role journalists play in promoting and supporting African entrepreneurship, have been announced.

Image supplied. The inaugural Africa’s Business Heroes Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award have been announced

The newly introduced Award seeks to acknowledge outstanding work in journalism, especially with a regional dimension, which highlights the innovation, community impact and strategies of African entrepreneurs.

It also recognises entries that reflect the role of ABH in contributing to the entrepreneurship drive across Africa. The impact of the entries, both in terms of reach and depth, was also considered by the adjudicating panel.

Grand Journalism Excellence Award

The awards are divided into geographical categories, with an award offered to the journalist behind the best work from each of the five regions in Africa.

There is also a Grand Journalism Excellence Award offered to the journalist who the judges deem produced the best article overall.

The award selection process consists of two stages: story shortlisting and then final nominations reviews by a panel of senior public relations experts at APO Group, leading to the selection of the regional and Grand Journalist Award winners.

The winners

The winners of the inaugural ABH Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award organised by APO Group are:

Grand Journalism Excellence Award

Hadassah Egbedi, editor at Ventures Africa

Northern Africa

Doaa Abdel Moneim, head of business and economic affairs desk at Ahram Online

Southern Africa

Asanda Beda, journalist and writer at SABC

West Africa

Juliana Olayinka, Channels Television London bureau chief and Host of Channels Business global

Central Africa

Nana Kamsu Kom, multimedia journalist at Africa24

East Africa

Dusabemungu Ange de la Victoire, founder of Top Africa News

“We are deeply appreciative of the invaluable support that journalists provide in promoting African entrepreneurship,” says APO Group chairman and founder, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

“Their stories shed light on the remarkable achievements of our continent’s entrepreneurs, which are a great inspiration to others.

“We congratulate the winners of the ABH Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award for their exceptional work,” he adds.

All winners will be eligible for a sponsored trip from their current location to Kigali, Rwanda to attend and be honoured at the ABH 2023 Summit and Grand Finale, taking place on November 23 to 24 at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The ABH Prize Competition: A philanthropic programme

Incepted in 2019, the ABH Prize Competition is a philanthropic programme sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy with a mission to support and inspire entrepreneurs in Africa, and ultimately foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem across the continent.

Over the past five years, ABH has seen over 100,000 participants from all corners of Africa and has recognised dozens of outstanding entrepreneurs among them, providing the latter with not only financial support but also training, mentorship and networking opportunities.

Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, ABH has a rich history of nurturing the growth of African entrepreneurs who are making significant contributions to their local communities.

As a long-term partner of the ABH programme, APO Group shares its vision of championing African entrepreneurs, and is proud to extend its recognition to the journalists who play a significant part in driving the entrepreneurship story and agenda across the continent.