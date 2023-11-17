Industries

    Inaugural Africa's Business Heroes Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award winners

    17 Nov 2023
    17 Nov 2023
    The inaugural Africa's Business Heroes Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award, recognising and celebrating the role journalists play in promoting and supporting African entrepreneurship, have been announced.
    Image supplied. The inaugural Africa’s Business Heroes Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award have been announced
    Image supplied. The inaugural Africa’s Business Heroes Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award have been announced

    The newly introduced Award seeks to acknowledge outstanding work in journalism, especially with a regional dimension, which highlights the innovation, community impact and strategies of African entrepreneurs.

    It also recognises entries that reflect the role of ABH in contributing to the entrepreneurship drive across Africa. The impact of the entries, both in terms of reach and depth, was also considered by the adjudicating panel.

    Grand Journalism Excellence Award

    The awards are divided into geographical categories, with an award offered to the journalist behind the best work from each of the five regions in Africa.

    There is also a Grand Journalism Excellence Award offered to the journalist who the judges deem produced the best article overall.

    The award selection process consists of two stages: story shortlisting and then final nominations reviews by a panel of senior public relations experts at APO Group, leading to the selection of the regional and Grand Journalist Award winners.

    Source: Supplied.
    Khetha 2024 Story Project launches journalism fund to tackle wildlife crime

    13 Nov 2023

    The winners

    The winners of the inaugural ABH Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award organised by APO Group are:

    Grand Journalism Excellence Award

    Hadassah Egbedi, editor at Ventures Africa

    Northern Africa

    Doaa Abdel Moneim, head of business and economic affairs desk at Ahram Online

    Southern Africa

    Asanda Beda, journalist and writer at SABC

    West Africa

    Juliana Olayinka, Channels Television London bureau chief and Host of Channels Business global

    Central Africa

    Nana Kamsu Kom, multimedia journalist at Africa24

    East Africa

    Dusabemungu Ange de la Victoire, founder of Top Africa News

    Bloomberg Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 explores media opportunities in Africa
    Bloomberg Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 explores media opportunities in Africa

    1 Nov 2023

    “We are deeply appreciative of the invaluable support that journalists provide in promoting African entrepreneurship,” says APO Group chairman and founder, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

    “Their stories shed light on the remarkable achievements of our continent’s entrepreneurs, which are a great inspiration to others.

    “We congratulate the winners of the ABH Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award for their exceptional work,” he adds.

    All winners will be eligible for a sponsored trip from their current location to Kigali, Rwanda to attend and be honoured at the ABH 2023 Summit and Grand Finale, taking place on November 23 to 24 at the Kigali Convention Centre.

    Sanef commemorates Black Wednesday, raises R2m for media freedom
    Sanef commemorates Black Wednesday, raises R2m for media freedom

    23 Oct 2023

    The ABH Prize Competition: A philanthropic programme

    Incepted in 2019, the ABH Prize Competition is a philanthropic programme sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy with a mission to support and inspire entrepreneurs in Africa, and ultimately foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem across the continent.

    Over the past five years, ABH has seen over 100,000 participants from all corners of Africa and has recognised dozens of outstanding entrepreneurs among them, providing the latter with not only financial support but also training, mentorship and networking opportunities.

    Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, ABH has a rich history of nurturing the growth of African entrepreneurs who are making significant contributions to their local communities.

    As a long-term partner of the ABH programme, APO Group shares its vision of championing African entrepreneurs, and is proud to extend its recognition to the journalists who play a significant part in driving the entrepreneurship story and agenda across the continent.

