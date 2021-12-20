Industries

    Grey celebrates a year of success like no other

    20 Dec 2021
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    After what feels like living through several seasons of Survivor, we're proud to say that, through the collective efforts of Grey's clients and employees, our torch is burning brighter than ever. Together, we've weathered the many storms - and waves - that 2020 and 2021 brought us and we have ended the year on several high notes.
    We’ve brought onboard some of SA’s most brilliant and sought-after creative talent. We’ve been awarded with many local and international creative and effectiveness awards. We’ve secured loads of new business. And it’s all thanks to the creativity, bravery, and tenacity of our pack of Grey wolves.

    We shared this short film celebrating our creative achievements and our survival spirit, proving that it’s possible to grow in the face of adversity if you’re part of a united pack.



    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).

    News


