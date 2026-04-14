Wyda Packaging's strategic acquisition from Hulamin boosts local manufacturing

Wyda Packaging has significantly expanded its footprint in South Africa following the acquisition of key operational assets from Hulamin Containers, positioning the business as one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest aluminium foil container manufacturer.

The deal marks a major milestone for the Johannesburg-based arm of Wyda Packaging, strengthening its role in the local packaging value chain while addressing growing demand for reliable, locally produced food packaging solutions.

Scaling capacity in a constrained market

Prior to the acquisition, Wyda operated five presses and around 50 moulds. The addition of 17 presses and more than 200 moulds expands its installed base to 22 presses and over 250 moulds — a 340% increase in press capacity and more than 400% growth in mould capacity.

This scale-up significantly enhances the company’s ability to supply a broader range of aluminium foil container formats across food service, retail and catering sectors that have faced supply disruptions in recent years.

Wyda currently converts approximately 1,000 tonnes of aluminium annually, in a local market estimated at around 2,000 tonnes. The expanded capacity is expected to improve supply stability while supporting increased local demand.

Strengthening local manufacturing

According to managing director of Wyda Packaging in South Africa, Carlos Schutte, the acquisition positions Wyda as a more competitive and responsive local supplier.

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“With this acquisition, we are stepping into a clear leadership position in the sector. It gives us the scale, manufacturing depth and product range to better serve wholesalers, food producers, retailers and hospitality customers,” he says.

The integration of Hulamin’s container division, historically a key supplier of rigid foil containers for catering, baking and household use, consolidates critical manufacturing capability within South Africa at a time when localisation is becoming increasingly important.

Expansion and job retention

As part of its growth strategy, Wyda is actively seeking new premises in Kempton Park to accommodate its expanded operations and future scale. The company is also retaining technical expertise from the Hulamin operation, preserving specialist skills within the local manufacturing ecosystem.

Beyond foil containers, Wyda continues to diversify its product offering, which includes household foil, cling film, baking paper, wax wrap, lids and paper-based packaging solutions — positioning the business as a more comprehensive supplier to the broader packaging market.

Sustainability at the core

The expansion aligns with growing demand for packaging solutions that balance performance with environmental responsibility. Aluminium, as a material, offers durability and is fully recyclable, making it a key component in more sustainable packaging systems.

Wyda Packaging is a member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative and holds certifications including FSSC 22000 for food safety and FSC chain of custody for responsibly sourced paper products.

“Sustainability is not an add-on for us; it forms part of how we think about long-term value creation,” says Schutte.

A strategic play for market leadership

The acquisition not only cements Wyda’s leadership position in the regional foil container market, but also reflects broader trends in South Africa’s manufacturing sector where scale, localisation and supply chain resilience are becoming critical competitive advantages.

As the business integrates its expanded capacity, it is positioning itself as a key partner to industries reliant on consistent, high-quality packaging, while contributing to the long-term competitiveness of the local manufacturing landscape.