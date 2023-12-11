Industries

    World Court says Israel must take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    By Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch
    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    The World Court on Friday ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide as it wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, but it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.
    Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, 26 January 2024. Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw
    Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, 26 January 2024. Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw

    Ruling on a case brought by South Africa, the court said Israel must ensure its forces did not commit genocide and take measures to improve the humanitarian situation for Palestinian civilians in the enclave.

    Majority rule for emergency measures

    In the ruling, 15 of the 17 judges on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) panel voted for emergency measures which covered most of what South Africa asked for, with the notable exception of ordering a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza.

    Israel's military operation has laid waste to much of the densely populated enclave and killed more than 25,000 Palestinians in nearly four months, according to Gaza health authorities.

    Israel unleashed its assault after a cross-border rampage on 7 October 2023 by Hamas militants. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 240 taken hostage.

    The court said it was "gravely concerned" about the fate of the hostages in Gaza and called on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release them without conditions.

    But the ruling, welcomed by Palestinians, will still be an embarrassment for Israel and its closest allies, including the United States.

    South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Director-General Zane Dangor, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela listen as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, 26 January 2024. Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw
    South Africa: court ruling against Israel a victory for rule of law

      7 hours

    Israel had asked the court to reject the case outright, saying it respects international law and has a right to defend itself.

    "The state of Israel shall...take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide convention," the court said.

    Israel must report back to it on what steps it was taking in a month's time, it said.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the charge of genocide leveled against Israel was "outrageous" and said it would do whatever is necessary to defend itself.

    "The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected," he said in a statement.

    But while the ICJ's decisions are final and without appeal, the court has no way to enforce them.

    Question of genocide

    The court did not rule at this stage on the core of the case brought by South Africa - whether genocide has occurred in Gaza. But it recognised the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

    South Africa's deputy president Paul Mashatile and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola were seen cheering and dancing at a gathering of the governing African National Congress party following the court's verdict.

    South Africa argued two weeks ago that Israel's aerial and ground offensive was aimed to bring about "the destruction of the population" of Gaza.

    The 1948 Genocide Convention, enacted in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in the Nazi Holocaust, defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group".

    Acts of genocide named in the convention include killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group and deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the group in whole or in part.

    humanitarian crisis, palestine israel conflict, genocide, Palestinian-Israeli conflict
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Stephanie van den Berg and Anthony Deutsch

    Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague, Anthony Deutsch and Bart Meijer in Amsterdam; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Angus MacSwan


    South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Director-General Zane Dangor, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela listen as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, 26 January 2024. Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw
South Africa: court ruling against Israel a victory for rule of law
 7 hours
    South Africa: court ruling against Israel a victory for rule of law
     7 hours
    Minister Naledi Pandor will lead South Africa’s delegation at The Hague on Friday.
    ICJ set to deliver ruling on genocide case against Israel
    1 day
    A view of a live broadcast displayed on a street as pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the day judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands, 11 January 2024. Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen
Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself
 12 Jan 2024
    Israel rejects genocide charges, tells World Court it must defend itself
     12 Jan 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    SA v. Israel: Accusations spotlight "danger for the historically protected position of healthcare workers" worldwide
     12 Jan 2024
    Image source:
    SA speaks at ICJ case
    11 Jan 2024
    A flare falls over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, 29 December 2023. Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura
South Africa files genocide case against Israel at World Court
 2 Jan 2024
    South Africa files genocide case against Israel at World Court
     2 Jan 2024
    File photo: Afghan nationals rest at a camp after returning from Pakistan at the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, 14 November 2023. Abdul Khaliq Sediqi/International Rescue Committee (IRC)/ Handout via Reuters/ File photo
Humanitarian crises will worsen in 2024 - International Rescue Committee
 18 Dec 2023
    Humanitarian crises will worsen in 2024 - International Rescue Committee
     18 Dec 2023
    File photo: United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths gestures as he stands near damaged buildings, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria, 13 February 023. Reuters/Firas Makdesi
UN appeals for $46bn to meet humanitarian needs in 2024
11 Dec 2023
    UN appeals for $46bn to meet humanitarian needs in 2024
    11 Dec 2023
