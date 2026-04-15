Workshop17 and Vintage with Love blend fashion with philanthropy

Image supplied.

“This partnership reflects who we are as a brand,” says Penelope Meniere, national marketing manager at Workshop17.

“We design spaces for longevity and build with intention, so supporting an initiative that turns a pre-loved garment into a resource for a future leader feels entirely natural to us.”

Both organisations built their operations around conscious consumption.

Workshop17 repurposes buildings and materials in its workspace design, while Vintage with Love extends the lifecycle of quality garments to reduce landfill and channel proceeds directly into South African education.

Meniere adds, “Our members are purpose-driven people.

“Giving them the chance to browse curated fashion where they work, knowing each purchase supports literacy programmes across South Africa, is exactly the kind of community engagement we want to bring into our spaces.”

How to get involved:

Drop your high-end pre-loved gear at your nearest Workshop17 reception.



Shop hidden gems you’ll want in your wardrobe.

Cape Town:

When: 16 April 2026



Where: Workshop17 Kloof Street



Time: 4pm to 6pm



RSVP: quicket.co.za

Joburg:

When: 21 May 2026



Where: Workshop17 West Street



Time: 4pm to 6pm



RSVP - Sandton: Ticket link coming soon. Entries are free.

Drop-off boxes for quality donated clothing are already in place at Workshop17 reception areas ahead of each event.