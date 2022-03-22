Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaBusiness Partners LimitedMindful MastermindsDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Funding News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Ways to improve your chances of small business funding success

    6 May 2024
    6 May 2024
    It is common for small business owners to apply for funding and not qualify. Almost 10% don't meet the criteria, according to alternate business funder GroWise Capital.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Small businesses face intense challenges trying to access funding but can dramatically increase their chances of getting the vital funding they need.

    Jonti Strimling, co-founder and chief risk officer of GroWise Capital, unpacks ways to improve your chances of business funding success.

    Identify the right funder for your business

    There are grants, bank loans, angel investors, venture capital firms, crowdfunding platforms and alternate business funders.

    Consider the funding source most suitable for your industry, business model and growth stage.

    Alternative funders do not require comprehensive business plans, financial statements or demonstrable market traction, but some fundamentals must be in place to access funding.

    Is your business registered?

    Many alternative business funders and banks require that a business is registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC ) for at least a six months before considering a funding application.

    This is a simple and inexpensive process that is often overlooked.

    Do you have a business bank account?

    Many small businesses start with entrepreneurs using their personal bank accounts, but most funders need at least six months of banking history in a business account to consider a funding application.

    You will be required to first register your business before opening up a business account.

    Can you demonstrate healthy use of your bank account?

    Funders will often look at how you use your account over time to gauge if your business is a strong candidate for funding.

    Demystifying small business funding
    Demystifying small business funding

      22 Mar 2022

    Demonstrating the healthy use of a bank account includes paying your business expenses on time with turnover generated; having debit orders go through without being returned; not allowing your bank account balance to run into arrears; and ensuring that your business account is not over-indebted.

    Have you built a strong credit profile?

    There are three easy steps to building a strong credit profile:

    • Pay your bills on time
    • Do not allow your accounts to run into arrear balances
    • Show healthy use of any revolving credit facilities

    Credit scores are important, but alternative funders also use non-traditional metrics to assess the risk of your business and its ability to service debt.

    Are you transparent and prepared?

    Potential funders want you to be direct about your business’s strengths, weaknesses, and potential risks.

    They evaluate whether you have thoroughly assessed your market, competition and challenges, and have planned for potential obstacles.

    Securing working capital quickly when a business needs it most, is essential to success, so prepare well for the speediest response.

    Read more: SME funding, business funding, small business funding
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Kelly/Pexels
    Fintech can help SA’s construction industry navigate growth challenges
    28 Nov 2023
    BPSA CEO Taelo Mojapelo and Mxolisi Matshamba, Sefa CEO. Source: Supplied
    BP Southern Africa invests R58m to help Black-owned SMEs
    4 Aug 2023
    Over R8m in funding up for grabs for SMEs
    Over R8m in funding up for grabs for SMEs
    6 Jul 2023
    Government to provide R1.4bn to finance over 90,000 entrepreneurs
    Government to provide R1.4bn to finance over 90,000 entrepreneurs
    13 Feb 2023
    Pre-loved fashion platform Yaga raises €2.2m to fuel growth
    Pre-loved fashion platform Yaga raises €2.2m to fuel growth
    1 Dec 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Africa's Cassava Technologies secures $50m to fund growth
    22 Jul 2022
    Making business funding pay off for your business
    Making business funding pay off for your business
    21 Apr 2022
    1K1V announces $8m Norfund investment in Redsun Dried Fruit and Nuts
    1K1V announces $8m Norfund investment in Redsun Dried Fruit and Nuts
    19 Apr 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz