South Africa
Retail Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

NielsenIQProduct of the Year South AfricaTiger BrandsaHead Marketing ServicesFoodForward SABizcommunity.comCatchwordsAfrizanCape ChamberThirst Bar ServicesDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Want to decode food labels? Chilled launches free scanner to help shoppers

    Food labels are supposed to help people make better nutrition choices. In practice, many are difficult to understand, especially when ingredients appear under unfamiliar names.
    8 Jun 2026
    8 Jun 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Sugar alone can appear in many forms, including glucose, fructose, sucrose, dextrose, maltose, and other terms ending in “-ose”. Additives, preservatives, colourants, and stabilisers can be even harder to interpret in the few seconds shoppers usually have to make a decision.

    A recent South African study on food labelling highlights the ongoing challenge of consumer awareness, understanding, and use of food labels, reinforcing the need for simpler tools that support better choices without expecting shoppers to become nutrition experts.

    What The Food

    That confusion is exactly what Chilled Lifestyle is taking on with the launch of its new What The Food (WTF) scanner in the Chilled app.

    The feature allows users to scan the ingredient panel on food packaging and receive a simple wellness score, helping them understand which ingredients are generally positive, which may raise concerns, and which deserve a closer look. The new feature is designed to take the drama out of daily nutrition choices, empowering consumers to make informed decisions.

    The launch forms part of Chilled’s broader wellness purpose of making healthier eating feel easier, more practical, and less intimidating for everyday consumers. It all comes down to WTF is actually in this food?

    “People should not need a chemistry degree to understand what they are eating,” says Yaron Assabi at Chilled Lifestyle.

    “The WTF scanner gives consumers a faster way to decode labels, understand ingredients, and make choices that feel right for them. It is not about creating panic but giving people confidence in the food they buy.”

    Globally, food safety and consumer advocacy groups continue to raise questions around certain additives and ultra-processed ingredients.

    The Environmental Working Group’s 2026 consumer guide, for example, flags ingredients such as titanium dioxide, BHA, BHT, certain artificial dyes, sodium nitrite, and other food chemicals it believes consumers should watch more carefully.

    While regulations differ between markets, the broader issue is clear: consumers increasingly want to know what is in the food they buy.

    In South Africa, food additives are regulated by the Department of Health, with official regulations covering additives, sweeteners, contaminants, and colourants. The point of the Chilled scanner is not to replace regulation or professional nutritional advice, but to help consumers navigate ingredient information more easily at the moment of choice.

    Wellness without the drama

    “Chilled has always been about wellness without the drama. This feature extends that purpose into the shopping moment. If something needs explaining, people should be able to understand it quickly, clearly, and without feeling overwhelmed,” adds Assabi.

    Chilled is known for plant-based ready meals and artisanal ice cream, with a brand built around “nutritious & delicious” and “drama-free eating”. With the WTF scanner, that same philosophy now extends beyond Chilled’s own meals to the wider food choices consumers make every day.

    The Chilled app is available for download on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, with the WTF scanner free to use.

    Read more: Yaron Assabi, food labelling, food labels, food packaging
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz