U-turn thrift shop opens at Canal Walk

Canal Walk has opened its doors to U-turn Homeless Ministries, providing a permanent retail space at Shop 177 on the Lower Level to house the charity’s new thrift shop.

This partnership marks a significant expansion of the shopping centre’s social responsibility programme and represents a tangible commitment to addressing homelessness in the Western Cape.

A partnership with purpose

The collaboration builds on an existing relationship where U-turn’s mobile Thrift Bus has operated from Canal Walk’s bus lane at Entrance 3 for several years.

The new permanent store allows the charity to expand its reach and impact whilst providing customers with a unique shopping experience that directly supports homeless individuals.

U-turn operates a comprehensive four-phase skills development programme designed to help people overcome homelessness. The thrift shop serves as a crucial component of the charity’s work-readiness phase, where formerly homeless individuals – affectionately known as ‘Champions’ – gain employment skills, earn stipends and build confidence before transitioning to the open labour market.

“We believe businesses have a responsibility to address social challenges within their communities,” said Vanessa Herbst, marketing manager at Canal Walk. “By providing U-turn with rent-free retail space, we’re creating a sustainable platform for skills development and community engagement that benefits everyone.”

The impact has been immediate and measurable. During its opening weekend, the store generated over R50,000 in turnover, demonstrating strong community support. U-turn typically receives between 400kg and 700kg of donated clothing monthly, with expectations that the permanent location will significantly increase donations.

Transforming lives through retail experience

Champions working at the thrift shop receive comprehensive support including weekly therapy sessions from an interdisciplinary team of social workers, occupational therapists, life coaches and counsellors.

All revenue generated returns directly to the programme, covering stipends, therapy, accommodation, transport and skills development.

The store offers a carefully curated selection of high-quality preloved and new items including clothing, shoes, accessories, household goods and furniture.

Each donation is sorted, washed and selected to meet strict quality standards, creating a modern retail environment that challenges traditional perceptions of charity shops.

Success stories demonstrate programme impact

Alistar Reynolds grew up in Cape Town during the turbulent 1980s and 1990s, excelling as a sportsman and student until his grandfather’s death left him seeking acceptance in dangerous places.

Substance abuse led to crime, imprisonment and ultimately homelessness, leaving him broken and convinced he was beyond saving. When Reynolds entered a U-turn service centre, staff recognised potential he couldn't see in himself.

The programme helped him rebuild his life, and upon graduation, he chose to give back rather than pursue culinary school. Today, Reynolds manages a U-turn thrift shop, trains baristas and mentors countless people in recovery whilst being a present father and loving son.

Bianca Rabbaney left her Athlone home early, drawn by peer pressure into a lifestyle of partying that spiralled into drug dependency and homelessness. Surviving on the streets and dependent on others for basic needs, she discovered U-turn through her future husband's recommendation.

Expecting judgment, she instead found love, warmth and acceptance that completely transformed her life. Today, Rabbaney is happily married and oversees several Cape Town shops while regularly consulting on Johannesburg expansion projects.

Known affectionately as Ms B, she serves as an inspiration to Champions under her care and embodies resilience in the face of adversity.

U-turn’s ambitious goal extends beyond individual transformation. The organisation plans to create an accessible life-change pathway for every homeless person in South Africa, with new service centres opening in Wynberg and rapid expansion in Gauteng province.

Sustainable corporate responsibility model

The partnership reflects Canal Walk’s understanding that meaningful corporate social responsibility requires sustained commitment rather than one-off charitable gestures. By providing ongoing support through free retail space, the shopping centre enables U-turn to focus resources on programme delivery rather than overhead costs.

How the community can get involved

Community members can support the initiative by donating quality preloved items at the store, purchasing Mi-change vouchers to give to people on the street instead of cash, or volunteering with the organisation. The charity accepts clothing, furniture, books, household items and linen, with collection services available.

The U-turn Thrift Shop at Canal Walk operates as more than a retail outlet – it represents hope, transformation and the power of community partnership in addressing one of South Africa's most pressing social challenges.