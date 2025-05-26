Tributes pour in for Brad Bing, champion of youth sports in South Africa

Brad Bing, the founder and managing director of Sporting Chance, has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Source: Supplied. Brad Bing, founder of Sporting Chance.

He died on Thursday, 22 May, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of transformative work in youth sports development across South Africa.

Bing established Sporting Chance in 1990, starting with just an answering machine and a bag of cricket balls. Over the past 35 years, the organisation has impacted over 280,000 children, trained more than 18,000 coaches, and supported over 70 under-resourced schools.

His vision was to use sport as a vehicle to inspire, educate, and uplift communities, and his passion and dedication were instrumental in achieving this mission.

The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA), where Bing previously served as a board member, also mourned his passing.

WPCA President Johannes Adams described him as "a passionate champion for the development of youth through sport" and emphasised that his contributions to cricket and community development would be remembered for years to come.

Sporting Chance and Bing's family have indicated that details of his memorial service will be shared in due course.

In the meantime, tributes continue to pour in from across the country, celebrating his life and the profound difference he made in the lives of countless young South Africans