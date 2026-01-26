Transnet, Belgian port entities to modernise SA ports

Transnet has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Port of Antwerp-Bruges International (PoABI) and the Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre (APEC), marking a significant step in efforts to modernise South Africa’s port system.

Source: Archive | Port of Durban

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on 22 January 2026. It establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at improving operational efficiency, advancing digitalisation, strengthening sustainability practices, and enhancing regional trade competitiveness across South Africa’s ports.

Focus on efficiency, skills and sustainability

The partnership will introduce global best practices, technical training, benchmarking and advisory support to help build long-term institutional capacity within Transnet’s divisions. Areas of cooperation include port operational excellence, infrastructure planning and regional corridor development to improve South Africa’s overall logistics performance.

The MoU also includes collaboration on hinterland corridor development and global investment programmes, including opportunities linked to the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative. The initiative focuses on mobilising investment in sustainable infrastructure projects across sectors such as transport, energy, digital infrastructure, health, education and research.

Areas of cooperation

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate on:

• Managerial, operational, strategic and governance advisory support

• Sustainability strategies supporting energy transition and ecological and social responsibility

• Port operations and digitalisation

• Corridor development and foreign investment programmes

• Training and the strengthening of human and institutional capacity

Leadership perspectives

Transnet Group chief executive Michelle Phillips said the partnership comes at a critical moment for South Africa’s logistics sector.

“This partnership comes at a critical time as we accelerate the modernisation of our ports and strengthen South Africa’s position in regional and global trade.

"Through this collaboration, we will leverage global best practices to strengthen our ports’ strategic position as gateways for regional and international trade. Our Reinvent for Growth Strategy seeks to modernise, expand and optimise our ports through strategic investments and partnerships," she said.

Kristof Waterschoot, managing director of PoABI and APEC, said the MoU builds on a long-standing relationship between the organisations.

“This is a special moment for PoABI and APEC as we rekindle a relationship that started decades ago. In a new and evolving port landscape, we will collaborate on key priorities such as energy transition and decarbonisation, while continuing to focus on operational efficiency and port logistics," he said.

Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said the agreement marks a renewed commitment to shared growth and sustainability.

"This MoU marks an exciting new chapter as we renew our partnership with Transnet, built on trust, shared vision and ambition for progress. Together, we are committed to building capacity and sharing expertise in the port sector, with a strong focus on energy transition and sustainability,” he said.

Governance and implementation

The parties have agreed to establish a Joint Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of the MoU and ensure progress across the agreed areas of cooperation.