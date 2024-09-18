Transforming data into actionable insight for banking and financial services

In an era of increasing data volume, the real challenge isn't access to information – it’s interpreting data and transforming it into meaningful, actionable insights. At AfriGIS, we firmly believe that data, while abundant, holds no intrinsic value until we can contextualise it.

With our services, we help businesses, including those in the banking and finance sector, turn raw data into relevant, actionable intelligence that meets both business and societal needs, writes Ockie Arnoldi, account manager at AfriGIS.

Data is everywhere these days. But without context, it’s merely numbers and figures – an undifferentiated mass of potential. This is where AfriGIS steps in, utilising authoritative data sources and cutting-edge technology to turn raw numbers into structured, actionable information that drives decision-making and helps organisations stay ahead in an increasingly competitive and regulated environment.

Our approach is rooted in four key areas of service that have become indispensable for banks:

1. Know your customer (KYC) compliance and address validation

Banks in South Africa are required to comply with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA), which mandates thorough due diligence to verify customer identities. This process is essential for preventing fraud, money laundering, and other illegal activities. AfriGIS plays a pivotal role in helping banks meet these compliance requirements through our advanced address validation and KYC solutions.

By collaborating with over 300 municipalities nationwide, we provide reliable, authoritative address data. The key word here being ‘reliable’. Instead of simply confirming an address exists, we ensure that it’s complete and up-to-date. This involves verifying that the customer’s address corresponds to an actual location, validating the details, and providing geographical coordinates – at times involving visiting locations in person. This process is critical for ensuring that banks’ records are accurate and compliant with regulatory standards.

Our service offers several layers of functionality: banks can access real-time address validation, track address changes over time (e.g. road name changes, newly assigned suburbs), and maintain a complete history of address interactions with customers. With this data, banks can ensure consistency across departments, avoiding the discrepancies that often occur when different teams handle customer information separately.

This past February, for instance, AfriGIS processed 2.4 million address validation requests for the South African Banking Sector. This service makes it easier for our clients to stay compliant, which in turn improves their ability to provide financial instruments to a wider group of customers in need of these services.

2. Enhanced risk ratings and location-based insights

Beyond address validation, AfriGIS enhances banking and financial services’ operations by integrating contextual insights related to the customer’s geographic location. For example, we can provide detailed risk assessments based on climate indicators such as storm risks, lightning strikes, and flood hazards among others, likely to occur in certain areas – with the ability to narrow it down to the granular detail of a specific address. This added layer of data is invaluable for banks and financial services providers when determining loan approvals, setting interest rates, and calculating insurance premiums.

By leveraging weather and environmental data, banks can assess the risk levels tied to specific properties. For instance, knowing a property’s proximity to flood-prone areas or regions with frequent lightning strikes helps a business make more informed lending and insurance decisions. Additionally, AfriGIS helps identify patterns in risk factors over time, allowing for better long-term planning and risk management. For consumers, this results in more accurate insurance premiums that don’t take a broad brush approach to risk and decision-making, with AfriGIS sending out about 500,000 weather (hail and lightning) alerts per month.

3. Financial Services Transformation Council (FSTC) compliance and facility optimisation

One of the most pressing challenges facing banks in South Africa is meeting the requirements of the FSTC, which mandates that financial institutions make banking accessible to all South Africans, particularly those in underserved areas. AfriGIS helps banks meet this obligation by offering powerful demographic analysis tools.

Using our specialised geoscience data skills, we create insightful visuals, such as detailed heat maps that show where banks should place new branches, ATMs, or mobile banking services to maximise access for underserved demographics. This is particularly crucial for ensuring that banks adhere to FSTC regulations.

In addition to compliance reporting, AfriGIS also helps banks assess potential growth opportunities. Our tools allow banks to explore both FSTC-mandated regions and other strategic locations outside of these boundaries. By considering factors such as transport hubs, competitor bank locations, and other public facilities, we enable banks to create optimised strategies for branch placement that align with their business objectives and expand their customer base, improving access to banking facilities for all South Africans.

4. Supporting pan-African expansion and market analysis

For businesses with aspirations to expand into other African markets, AfriGIS offers valuable support through its geocoding APIs and demographic data across the continent. While each African country has unique challenges and data needs, AfriGIS provides standardised and validated geospatial data that allows banks to identify customer locations down to the sub-locality level in most African countries.

Our geocoded insights extend beyond South Africa to help banks with market expansion across the continent. We offer tools to assess demographic data, population density, and geographic trends in countries throughout Africa, enabling banks to target the most promising locations for expansion. Whether a bank is looking to establish new branches or offer mobile banking solutions, AfriGIS ensures they have access to the most relevant and accurate location-based data.

In an increasingly complex and data-rich environment, AfriGIS empowers businesses in the banking and financial sector by transforming raw data into contextualised, actionable insights that drive performance. By leveraging our services, these businesses can navigate challenges such as fraud prevention, customer retention, and market expansion with confidence, in turn, creating compelling value propositions for their customers and increasing access to financial instruments for underserved communities.

At AfriGIS, we believe that the true value of data lies in its ability to inform better decisions. Through our tailored solutions, we help banks make informed, data-driven choices that create value for their customers, stakeholders, and society as a whole.



