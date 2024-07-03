Industries

    TotalEnergies withdrawal blow to Mantashe gas masterplan

    By Wendell Roelf and America Hernandez
    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    French oil major TotalEnergies has notified South Africa's petroleum regulator that it intends to withdraw from its 11B/12B offshore gas field but has yet to submit a formal request to do so, a source at Petroleum Agency SA said.
    The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarters skyscraper in the financial and business district of La Defense, near Paris. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
    The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarters skyscraper in the financial and business district of La Defense, near Paris. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

    TotalEnergies discovered the first of two large mainly gas finds in Block 11B/12B offshore the southern coast in 2019, and the withdrawal is a setback for South Africa which was banking on the gas potentially supplying an idle national gas-to-liquid refinery at Mossel Bay.

    Talks over the gas price have stalled for years, while TotalEnergies has invested heavily to explore neighbouring Namibia, a global exploration hotspot since TotalEnergies, Shell and Galp hit new finds.

    Gwede Mantashe addressing the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, Thembalethu Society in Thembalethu Zone 3, George.
    DMRE invites public input on draft Gas Master Plan 2024

    30 Apr 2024

    "The main reason (for the withdrawal) is the inability to secure a market for the gas," the source told Reuters on Tuesday.

    "They have not withdrawn their production right application (to 11B/12B)," added the source, who was not authorised to speak to the media.

    TotalEnergies did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

    Bloomberg reported the news earlier on Tuesday.

    TotalEnergies partnered with QatarEnergy in March to buy a stake in a licence seeking oil and gas on the west coast of South Africa as part of plans to develop the Orange Basin in Namibia.

    The prolific Orange Basin, where most of Namibia's petroleum finds have been made, extends southwards into South African waters.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

