Budget2026: The Minister of Finance’s pivotal decision ahead

What if South Africa’s 2026 National Budget could do more than maintain the status quo? The Institute for Economic Justice unpacks the facts behind the Minister of Finance’s critical choices. Will policies continue to entrench inequality and slow growth, or could bold, transformative action unlock jobs, investment, and social protection for all?

@IEJ: The Minister of Finance faces a choice ahead of the 2026 National Budget. Sticking with the status quo of the past five to 10 years would mean South Africa continuing to privatise state functions and limit the growth of public spending.

This approach has reproduced weak growth, poverty, and infrastructure deterioration. Although it is often cast to be in service of economic ‘stability’, it threatens long-term social stability by perpetuating hunger and exclusion, as well as undermining the economic basis for growing GDP, increasing revenue, and stabilising the debt-to-GDP ratio.

By contrast, the Minister of Finance and the government could choose to pursue a transformative growth agenda. This would mean taking charge of the economy, mobilising economic resources, and aggressively directing them towards productive investment and employment creation. Only a transformative growth path has the potential to create prosperity for the whole of society on the scale that is required.

Stability for few

At best, the status quo path could deliver sluggish growth of the kind seen in 2025. This would benefit a wealthy few. Financial services, and export-oriented sectors like mining and agriculture may thrive as logistics improve and electricity provision remains more reliable.

Wealthy individuals - many offshore - who own related financial assets will see good returns as inflation remains low, and real interest rates high. As the gap between revenue and expenditure narrows, the country’s credit rating may improve, allowing the government and corporations to borrow more cheaply from capital markets. However, the vast majority of the country will remain trapped in a structural crisis of mass unemployment, inequality, and failing public systems.

In sum, institutions and individuals who are already in a position of privilege will stand to take the bulk of the gains from a so-called ‘stability’ path. This status quo will keep us trapped in a world where “narrow self-interest has replaced the common good” - to borrow the words of the President in the 2026 Sona.

Moderate growth myth

The rise in inequality, unemployment, and poverty globally during the late 20th century period of ‘great moderation’ is strong evidence that periods of moderate growth do not necessarily translate to equitable development and full employment.

Under such a status quo ‘stability-centric’ path, the vast majority of over 12 million people who remain unemployed will not be able to find decent work or start sustainable businesses. Inadequate spending on healthcare, education, water, and social assistance undermines the very heart of inclusive and sustainable economic growth objectives.

Redistributive fiscal policy, together with transformative industrial, monetary, and trade policy tools are all needed to unlock the kind of growth that benefits all.

In the 2026 National Budget, the Minister of Finance must choose a different, transformative growth path. This will require: