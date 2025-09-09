The Balvenie launches The Makers Project in SA

The Balvenie, world-renowned for its handcrafted single malt Scotch whiskies, has launched The Makers Project in South Africa.

Image supplied

The global initiative celebrates modern creativity and craftsmanship, spotlighting visionary creators whose work reflects the artistry, patience, and human touch at the core of The Balvenie’s whisky-making tradition.

Honouring South African makers

For its local debut, The Makers Project introduces South African creative talents including Cassandra Davis, culinary innovator and head chef at Sinn, and Maia Lehr-Sacks, a sculptural paper artist. Additional collaborators are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Each Maker embodies the values that define The Balvenie’s Five Rare Crafts – reverence for process, innovation rooted in tradition, and dedication to excellence. Just as the distillery remains one of the few in Scotland to uphold all five rare crafts in-house, the Makers channel a similar philosophy in their own disciplines.

A global movement of craft

First introduced in partnership with Harper’s Bazaar, The Makers Project has profiled creators across the globe – from perfumer Aurélien Guichard to designer Alice Temperley and Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr.

“The Makers Project honours those who elevate tradition with innovation,” says Kelsey McKechnie, The Balvenie’s Malt Master. “It’s about spotlighting the soul behind the skill – whether whisky, art, or food – and showing how the human touch transforms something good into something truly exceptional.”

The South African launch experience

The Makers. Image supplied

The launch was marked with an epicurean showcase at Sinn restaurant, where guests were guided through experiences inspired by the Five Rare Crafts.

Cassandra Davis led tastings built around her own five pillars of the perfect dish and dessert.

Maia Lehr-Sacks revealed her interpretation of the five pillars through sculptural paper art, a preview of her installations for Norman Goodfellows outlets.

Gift Makoti, The Balvenie’s South Africa brand ambassador, highlighted the legacy of the Five Rare Crafts and hosted a guided tasting of The Balvenie 12-Year-Old, 14-Year-Old Caribbean Cask, and 21-Year-Old PortWood.

At the heart of The Balvenie lies its time-honoured rare dedication: growing its own barley, maintaining a traditional malting floor, employing an in-house coppersmith and cooperage, and the expertise of the Malt Master. This integrated process ensures that every bottle reflects authenticity, integrity, and individuality.

A toast to makers everywhere

The Makers Project serves as a powerful convergence of craft, creativity, and human character. By connecting global and local artisans, The Balvenie continues to highlight the shared values of patience, innovation, and mastery that transcend disciplines.

In celebrating these modern Makers, The Balvenie raises a toast to all who turn tradition into something extraordinary – crafted by patience, and made by heart.