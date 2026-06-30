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    The API Awards – A decade of recognising the continent’s boldest deals and developments

    The awards will be a centrepiece of the 17th annual API Summit, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 17 and 18 September under the theme Bold Capital. Real Momentum. The summit draws more than 600 real estate, hospitality and capital leaders from across the continent and beyond.
    Issued by API Events
    30 Jun 2026
    30 Jun 2026
    The API Awards &#x2013; A decade of recognising the continent&#x2019;s boldest deals and developments

    “Over the past decade, the API Awards have become the definitive mark of peer recognition in African real estate and hospitality, judged not by sponsors or popularity, but by the industry leaders who understand these sectors best,” says API Events Commercial Director Murray Anderson.

    “In this, our 10th edition, new categories let us recognise a wider field, from the boldest new capital commitments to the assets proving their performance over the long term. Ours is an industry moving decisively from ambition to delivery, and these awards exist to honour both,” he adds.

    A distinguished panel of industry luminaries will adjudicate each category, honouring the projects, professionals and institutions that set the standard for innovation, sustainability and lasting impact.

    The API Awards &#x2013; A decade of recognising the continent&#x2019;s boldest deals and developments

    This year’s event introduces a new Performance & Legacy category - celebrating enduring impact - alongside new awards spanning the Development, Personnel, and Service, Tech & Innovation.

    Recognition that lifts profiles - and attracts investment

    The awards have significantly lifted winners’ profiles with the heavyweight investors, developers and financers who convene at the summit, and the broader real estate and hospitality industries.

    Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) was named 2025's Best African Real Estate Bank of the Year, recognised for its deep property finance expertise and ability to structure and execute complex transactions across South Africa and the wider continent.

    “Winning the 2025 API Awards, alongside EDGE recognition from the IFC, reflects the collective expertise, commitment and execution capability of our Property Finance team," says Gerhard Zeelie, Divisional Executive: Property Finance Africa. "The awards reinforce the importance of pairing strong commercial delivery with long-term sustainability and client-focused outcomes.”

    Octodec’s Yethu City was deservedly named 2025’s Best New Affordable Housing Development due to its pairing of genuine affordability with considered design, PropTech integration and a community-focused co-living model.

    “The most compelling developments blend meaningful social impact with commercial viability. Yethu City succeeded by deeply understanding its target market and executing with discipline - authentic purpose, proven by delivery, is what makes a project stand out,” says Jeffrey Wapnick, CEO of Octodec Investments Limited.

    Entries and nominations are welcomed from across Africa, with a closing date of 31 July.

    Click here to enter.

    The 2026 categories

    Development

    • Best New Affordable Housing
    • Best New Residential (Mid-Market) *New
    • Best New Upmarket Residence *New
    • Best New Mixed-Use / Precinct Development
    • Best New Office Development (Building)
    • Best New Office Fit-Out (Occupier)
    • Best New Hotel / Hospitality Development
    • Industrial, Logistics & Alternative Assets
    • Best New Redevelopment / Refurbishment
    • Best New Safari / Lodge Development *New

    Personnel

    • Advisory Consultant of the Year *New
    • Asset Manager of the Year *New
    • Sales Team of the Year
    • Architectural Team of the Year *New
    • Newsmaker of the Year *New
    • Public Sector Real Estate Leader of the Year
    • African Real Estate Leader of the Year (formerly CEO)
    • Outstanding Woman in Real Estate

    Service, Tech & Innovation

    • Best African Real Estate Bank of the Year
    • Best Transaction/Deal of the Year
    • Hospitality Consulting & Advisory Partner of the Year *New
    • Facilities Management Team of the Year
    • Most Innovative PropTech Company of the Year

    Performance & Legacy *New

    • Best Performing Retail Asset
    • Best Performing Office Asset
    • Best Performing Mixed-Use Asset


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