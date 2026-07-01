AmazingThailand: Thailand targets wellness travellers as South African arrivals surge

For decades, premium tourism was measured by five-star hotels, private beaches and exclusive experiences. Today, however, travellers are increasingly placing greater value on wellbeing, authenticity and meaningful human connection.

It is a shift that destinations around the world are racing to respond to, and few appear to be embracing it as deliberately as Thailand.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently brought its Amazing Thailand Roadshow 2026 to Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, connecting 20 leading Thai tourism partners with over 40 South African travel professionals.

While the roadshow showcased new hotels, tourism products and commercial opportunities, it also reflected something much bigger: a strategic repositioning of Thailand itself.

Rather than simply promoting beaches and bustling cities, Thailand is selling a philosophy of travel.

Wellness is becoming the new luxury

Central to that strategy is TAT's newly launched global campaign. Unforgettable Experience: Healing is the New Luxury which features British singer-songwriter Henry Moodie.

The campaign represents a significant evolution in destination marketing. Rather than defining wellness purely through luxury spas or traditional health retreats, Thailand is positioning itself as a destination where healing happens through everyday experiences.

The message is simple but powerful: travellers can find restoration through authentic Thai cuisine, peaceful beaches, spiritual traditions, vibrant cafés, cultural discovery and, perhaps most importantly, through the warmth and generosity of Thai hospitality itself.

It reflects a growing recognition that modern travellers are searching for journeys that leave them feeling emotionally enriched rather than simply well-rested.

A new generation of travellers

The campaign is designed to appeal to a new generation of quality travellers who increasingly seek purpose alongside pleasure.

At its heart are what TAT describes as the five Rs of healing:

Retreats for Transformations



Rituals for Manifestations



Reels for Joy



Rhythms for High Vibrations



Relations for Connections

Together, these themes broaden the concept of wellness beyond traditional spa experiences to include local festivals, culinary exploration, creative spaces, spirituality and genuine cultural exchange.

It is a subtle but important shift.

Instead of asking visitors where they want to go, Thailand is asking how they want to feel.

South African travellers are already embracing this shift

The timing is particularly relevant for the South African market.

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

According to TAT, more than 72,000 South Africans travelled to Thailand during 2025, making South Africa Thailand's largest source market in sub-Saharan Africa. Across the continent, arrivals increased by almost 18% year-on-year, reaching close to 200,000 visitors.

These numbers matter, but perhaps not for the reasons most people assume.

They suggest that South African travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that combine multiple experiences within a single trip.

Chiravadee Khunsub, TAT's deputy governor for international marketing: Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa, said, “South Africa is one of Thailand’s most valued long-haul markets in Africa, with travellers who show loyalty, curiosity, and strong interest in journeys combining beaches, city life, nature, culture, wellness, cuisine, and premium lifestyle experiences.

Beach holidays are no longer enough on their own. Travellers want culinary discovery, wellness, adventure, shopping, culture and authentic local interaction all wrapped into one itinerary.

Thailand's evolving tourism proposition speaks directly to those expectations.

Relationships remain tourism's strongest currency

The roadshow itself also reinforces an often-overlooked reality of international tourism.

Despite the rise of online booking platforms and AI, relationships continue to drive travel decisions.

By bringing Thai hotels, destination management companies and tourism businesses directly to South African travel professionals, TAT is investing in partnerships rather than simply marketing campaigns.

Image by Evan-Lee Courie

Travel advisors continue to play an important role in long-haul travel, particularly when designing complex itineraries that combine multiple destinations and experiences.

Strong trade relationships ultimately translate into stronger visitor numbers.

Tourism diplomacy creates economic value

Roadshows like these are about more than promoting holidays.

They strengthen commercial relationships, encourage investment, build aviation partnerships and create opportunities for businesses on both sides of the market.

Supported by Emirates' extensive connectivity between South Africa, Dubai and Thailand, the initiative demonstrates how airlines, tourism boards and the travel trade increasingly work together to create seamless travel ecosystems.

As competition between destinations intensifies, collaboration may prove just as valuable as advertising.

The future belongs to destinations with purpose

Thailand's latest strategy reflects a broader truth about the future of global tourism.

Travellers are no longer simply collecting passport stamps. They are collecting moments, stories, emotions and experiences that contribute to their overall well-being.

Destinations capable of delivering that deeper sense of fulfilment are likely to outperform those that continue relying solely on iconic landmarks or luxury accommodation.

Thailand appears to understand that luxury today is no longer defined by excess. It is defined by balance, authenticity and human connection.

And in positioning itself as a place where travellers can reconnect with both themselves and others, the country may be redefining what successful destination marketing looks like in the years ahead.