Stats SA hit by cyberattack, hackers demand ransom

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has confirmed a cybersecurity breach that affected one of its Human Resources databases.

According to the agency, the compromised system was exclusively used for job seekers applying online. No other government or Stats SA systems were impacted.

The national statistics office said it forms part of a broader government effort to respond to cybersecurity incidents. Stats SA has committed to notifying the Information Regulator and following the guidance of their processes.

Reports say a hacker group known as XP95 has claimed responsibility for the breach on Telegram, alleging they accessed personal data from the Stats SA HR system and demanded a ransom.

Stats SA has confirmed the breach affected only the job‑seeker database and said no other government systems were impacted. The agency is following standard government cybersecurity protocols and has notified the Information Regulator.

For further information, Stats SA directed enquiries to Mr Semakaleng Thulare, acting DDG Statistical Support and Informatics, via email at az.vog.asstats@TgnelakameS.