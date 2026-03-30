Xero to bring AI assistant Claude into small business accounting

Xero has entered a multi-year partnership with Anthropic to integrate artificial intelligence into its accounting platform, giving small businesses real-time insights and actionable guidance on their finances.

Diya Jolly | image supplied

The collaboration will embed Anthropic’s AI assistant, Claude, directly into Xero, while Xero’s financial data will also be accessible within Claude’s platform. This allows users to view, analyse, and act on their financial information without having to switch between multiple tools.

For small business owners and their accountants or bookkeepers, the integration aims to simplify everyday financial management. Xero says the system can monitor cash flow, highlight overdue invoices, and provide guidance on business decisions, such as whether a company can afford to hire new staff or make major purchases.

Diya Jolly, Xero’s chief product and technology officer, said that small businesses need more than just data; they need tools that help them act on it.

“Integrating Claude into Xero means our AI can help users understand their finances quickly and provide recommended actions, without them having to spend hours analysing reports,” she said.

Chris Ciauri, managing director of International at Anthropic, added that the partnership combines Xero’s financial platform with Claude’s reasoning capabilities.

“Instead of struggling to make sense of financial data, small businesses and their advisors will get clear answers and suggested actions in real time, insights that would previously have required a dedicated analyst or CFO,” he said.

Xero emphasises that financial data shared between the platforms will only be used during active sessions and will not be used to train Claude’s AI models, reflecting the company’s commitment to responsible data use.

The integration of Claude into Xero, and of Xero experiences into Claude.ai, is expected to become available in the coming months. As part of the agreement, Xero’s engineering teams will also use Anthropic’s tools to accelerate their own product development.