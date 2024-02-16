Industries

    South African entrepreneur unveils 'world's fastest' EV hypercar, the Ararkis Sandstorm

    16 Feb 2024
    16 Feb 2024
    South African entrepreneur Priven Reddy's Ararkis Automobili company has revealed the Ararkis Sandstorm Hypercar, which is claimed to do the 0-100km dash in 1.5 seconds. If the assertion is tested to be true it would make the Ararkis Sandstorm Hypercar the world record holder of the sprint. Ararkis Automobili is a newly developed venture by Reddy.
    Source:
    Source: Ararkis

    The Ararkis Sandstorm Hypercar is an electric vehicle and has a range of 500km. It is said to have a dual high-performance electric motor with a combined output of 118kW. It is claimed to do an 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

    The Ararkis Sandstorm Hypercar will be launched in Dubai in July 2024 with only 20 units available for purchase. Ownership of the Ararkis Sandstorm is by invitation only and is priced at $2m (R38m).

    "With the Sandstorm, we sought to create a hypercar that not only pushes the boundaries of performance but also embodies our commitment to a sustainable future. By harnessing the latest advancements in technology and design, we've crafted a vehicle that sets new standards for eco-conscious

    "The Ararkis Sandstorm is not just a hypercar; it's a symbol of our vision for a greener, more sustainable future," says Reddy.

    Reddy is a billionaire entrepreneur who has left an indelible mark on the business landscape of the African continent and abroad.

    The combination of his background from working as a young boy as an entrepreneur to being self-taught in design to being deeply involved in computer science with a specialisation in, custom software development, and augmented reality, along with his foray into Blockchain, positions Reddy as a tech visionary with a comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge technologies. T

    his foundation played a crucial role in shaping his entrepreneurial ventures, particularly in founding Piqsol Inc., EON Aerospace, Dark Threat Defense Systems and Engage Beyond Holdings.

