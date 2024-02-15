City of Cape Town opens annual #YouthStartCT to youth entrepreneurs

The City of Cape Town’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department is inviting youth entrepreneurs to pitch for the annual #YouthStartCT entrepreneurial challenge. The challenge provides opportunities to grow and maintain a youth-owned business.

The #YouthStartCT Entrepreneurial Challenge is an accelerator programme for startup entrepreneurs. The main aim of the competition is to contribute to business skills development, innovation and the growth of entrepreneurs in Cape Town.

Applicants will need to pitch an existing business or business ideas to judges in under three minutes. Shortlisted applicants will proceed to the first round of the challenge.

- 19 2024, 8am – 3pm, Bellville Library Hall

- 26 2024, 8am – 3pm, Grassy Park Civic Centre

- 7 2024, 8am– 3pm, Parow Civic Centre

- 1 2024, 8am– 3pm, Van Riebeeck Hall, Kuilsrivier

Participants will be able to pitch at any of the four venues, but only once. Please note that only the first 50 participants to register on the day, will be able to pitch.

Applicants should be between 18 and 35 years old, and a South African citizen residing within Cape Town.

The existing businesses or business idea should fall within one of the following categories:

- Manufacturing

- Agriculture/farming

- Tourism

- Finance and business services

- Information technology

"This year young entrepeneurs will once again have the opportunity to apply and participate in the challenge. The #YouthStartCT Entrepreneurial Challenge is a wonderful opportunity to learn new business skills, participate in network opportunities and to create marketing opportunities for business growth or to start a new business.

"We would like to invite all young entrepeneurs to apply and if successful to use the opportunities to learn and be creative in setting up a new business or unlock the growth potential of an existing business," said Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Service and Health.

For more information on the challenge please visit www.capetown.gov.za/youthstart