Smollan launches unified retail tech unit

Smollan has launched Smollan Technologies, a new entity that brings together seven of its data and technology businesses into a single operating unit aimed at retailers and FMCG brands.

Smollan Technologies exco team | image supplied

The new company consolidates Argility, DataOrbis, Cquential, Chirp, FleetDomain, Mediametrics and Skydata under one structure, creating a business with more than 300 specialists operating across three continents.

The move is intended to simplify how clients access services, replacing multiple contracts and systems with a single platform spanning data, software and cloud capabilities.

According to the group, retailers are facing increasing pressure from tighter margins and more complex supply chains, driving demand for faster, more integrated decision-making tools.

Marko Salic, CEO of Smollan Technologies, says the consolidation is aimed at reducing fragmentation rather than cutting capabilities. “Clients no longer need to navigate multiple brands for related services. They have one partner and one ecosystem, with integrated products designed to work together,” he says.

The business is structured around three core areas: data and AI, software platforms, and cloud infrastructure. Its offering includes tools for demand forecasting, pricing intelligence, retail execution and analytics.

David Smollan, CEO of the Smollan Group, says the launch represents a strategic shift in how the company positions its technology capabilities. “This is not a rebrand. It is the creation of a dedicated technology business designed to support modern retail operations at scale,” he says.

He adds that the group’s global retail footprint, spanning more than 60 markets, provides a data advantage that supports the new entity’s offering.

Smollan Technologies will also build on existing partnerships, including Argility’s Google Premier Partner status, which provides access to cloud and enterprise tools used to support its platform.

The company says its immediate focus will be on expanding AI integration across its products and growing its client base beyond the existing Smollan network.