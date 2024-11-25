Samsung Electronics celebrates Foundation Day with the Global Employee Volunteering Programme

Samsung Electronics recently commemorated its Foundation Day on 1 November 2024. This year, the festivities extended beyond a single day as all Samsung offices around the world participated in the Samsung Employee Volunteering Programme from 1-14 November.

While Samsung was established in January 1969, the company chose its Foundation Day to be 1 November as it was the day when the company merged with Samsung Semiconductor & Communications to form Samsung Electronics in 1988.

The Samsung Employee Volunteering Programme reflected Samsung’s ongoing dedication to making a positive impact in society and empowering communities around the world. It aimed to engage employees, who heeded the call positively, in a wide range of volunteer activities, reinforcing Samsung's commitment to corporate social responsibility.

In South Africa, Samsung employees took part in the below series of programmes designed to uplift vulnerable communities, fostering meaningful engagement and driving positive change.

Buhlebemfundo Secondary School Painting Project

On 6 November, Samsung employees volunteered their time to paint classrooms at Buhlebemfundo Secondary School in Tsakane, Brakpan (east of Johannesburg). This school was a 2023 and 2024 finalist in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow initiative, which encourages creative problem-solving among students from underserved communities through science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM. The 28-member team of volunteers rolled up their sleeves as they painted and refurbished the entire Grade 8 Block at the school, which included six classrooms in total.

Accelerated training in entrepreneurship

From 4-8 November, Samsung hosted an Accelerated Training in Entrepreneurship for early start-ups and graduates of its software development skills programme at Tshimologong Precinct in Gauteng and The University of the Western Cape (UWC). This initiative was created to equip the young emerging entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge to succeed in business. The participants were enrolled in two separate 5-day entrepreneurship boot camps: one hosted at Tshimologong Precinct for 11 beneficiaries, and the other at UWC for 12 beneficiaries. Moreover, Samsung South Africa employees also volunteered their time to share some important skills and lessons with the young up-and-coming entrepreneurs and the topics included finance, legal and compliance, digital and corporate marketing, and sales. At the end of the boot camps, the participants had the opportunity to pitch their business ideas for seed funding to inject into their ventures. Six were selected as the winners (top three from Tshimologong and UWC respectively), and they will receive funding to the tune of R1m, which will be allocated to support critical operational needs such as equipment, furniture, rental costs, and other business expenses. The seed funding will be distributed by Tshimologong and UWC to ensure it is used as intended and supports the participants’ growth. They will also receive support for a period of six months, in the form of business coaching and mentoring and other non-financial backing.