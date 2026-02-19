Safeguard your home investments: avoiding retrofit pitfalls

Rising pressure on South Africa’s energy and water systems is driving homeowners to consider off-grid solutions.

Source: Pexels.

According to the Absa Homeowner Sentiment Index Q2 2025, around 75% plan to generate their own electricity, while nearly half are exploring independent water options.

In Cape Town, summer water demand has already exceeded targets, adding urgency to the trend. Yet retrofitting a home is often more complex and costly than expected. A fragmented market, unqualified installers, inflated prices, and poor-quality materials can quickly undermine what should be a long-term investment, leaving homeowners facing unexpected expenses and avoidable setbacks.

"The surge in demand for off-grid solutions had led to a rise in opportunistic contractors," says Chandré Abrahams, chairperson of the Master Builders Association Western Cape (MBAWC) Marketing Committee.

"First-time homeowners, middle-income households, and those making quick decisions due to load-shedding or water insecurity are particularly vulnerable."

Additional risks include rushing into decisions, choosing the lowest price over verified credentials, or skipping independent inspections.

"Many rely solely on sales advice and don't engage accredited professionals early enough in the planning process," notes Abrahams. Without guidance from qualified professionals or industry bodies, homeowners risk misinformation, unsafe installations, and poor long-term value.

True ownership costs

Homeowners may also underestimate the full financial picture of going off grid. The upfront costs of solar systems can be significant. For example, a medium-sized home with battery storage can easily exceed R150,000.00 and that often only covers the equipment itself, explains Diarmaid De Búrca of Holistic Energy Solutions (HES).

Structural modifications, roof reinforcements, trenching for pipes, waterproofing repairs, resolving existing non-compliant wiring, and ensuring proper connectivity all add time and expense. Seasonal performance drops of 30–50% in winter, combined with cleaning panels multiple times per year, annual electrical checks, and battery replacement every seven to 10 years, further increase the total cost of ownership.

"These additional considerations are often overlooked when budgeting, yet they are critical to ensuring the system performs safely and efficiently over its lifespan," De Búrca emphasises. For water retrofits, Abrahams adds, hidden costs can also include plumbing adjustments, ongoing servicing of filtration or storage systems, and waterproofing repairs.

Both Abrahams and De Búrca warn that the consequences of poor installations go far beyond financial loss. "Non-compliant systems can create fire hazards, electrocution risks, water ingress issues, structural damage, and void insurance claims, while also impacting performance and property value."

De Búrca highlighted that all solar PV systems form part of an electrical installation, which must comply with:

SANS 10142‑1 (Wiring Code).

Electrical Installation Regulations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

For solar retrofits specifically, De Búrca advises homeowners to:

Hire qualified, registered professionals and verify credentials.

Ask for a valid Electrical Certificate of Compliance and retain documentation.

Schedule independent inspections post-installation.

Register systems as a Small-Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG) system with municipalities or Eskom where required.

Include performance guarantees and penalties for non-compliance in contracts.

Maintain systems regularly and budget for replacement of key equipment as required.

Homeowners must also exercise caution in a market where demand for off-grid solutions exceeds available expertise. Weak standards and a lack of mandatory certifications allow some contractors to overcharge, over-capitalise systems, or install more equipment than needed, reducing financial returns.

Key warning signs include no valid Certificate of Compliance (CoC) for electrical work, vague or incomplete contracts, pressure to pay large sums up front, a lack of references or proof of past projects, and refusal to allow third-party inspections. Awareness of these pitfalls, combined with careful planning and use of accredited professionals, is essential to protect both safety and investment.

Smart retrofit rewards

However, when done correctly, energy and water retrofits can deliver substantial savings, increase resilience against load-shedding or water shortages, and enhance property value. Accredited and regulated service providers mitigate risks, ensure legal compliance, and guarantee that systems perform as intended.

Says Abrahams: "Well-planned retrofits can deliver real long-term benefits: lower utility bills, greater control over energy and water, and a positive environmental impact." Professionally installed systems also provide reliable power and water during outages, enhance comfort, and boost property value. With the right expertise, going off grid can be a practical, rewarding, and sustainable investment.

However, Abrahams reiterates the importance of early engagement and adherence to standards. "By working with accredited contractors and industry bodies from the very beginning, homeowners can avoid costly mistakes, protect their investments, and make sustainable choices where long-term savings outweigh short-term costs, truly securing their homes' futures."

Industry bodies such as the MBAWC also play a broader role in safeguarding homeowners. They support and recognise reputable and accredited contractors, advocate for compliant construction and retrofit practices, and educate consumers on potential risks, responsibilities, and best practices.

By serving as an independent reference and promoting industry-wide standards, MBAWC helps ensure that homeowners make informed decisions and that retrofit investments are protected over the long term.

Check credentials first

As South Africans increasingly consider off-grid solutions, clear standards, trusted providers, and informed decision-making are essential to ensuring that going off-grid protects both the household and the wallet.

Homeowners are encouraged to independently verify the credentials of contractors and installers before committing to any energy or water retrofit project.

For water-related installations, including plumbing, storage, filtration, and related infrastructure, consumers can contact the Institute of Plumbing South Africa (IOPSA) and the Plumbing Industry Registration Board (PIRB).

For solar and other energy-related installations, many local municipalities and Eskom provide comprehensive guidance documents. Consumers are encouraged to consult and review these resources, including:

The City of Cape Town's 'Going Solar'.

Eskom's guidance on Small-Scale Embedded Generation (SSEG).

Consumers can also contact The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia).