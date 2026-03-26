Reserve Bank holds repo rate as fuel price shock looms

It was inevitable that the South African Reserve Bank would elect to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75% at Thursday's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, extending its pause in monetary easing. The decision reflects a cautious move as policymakers weigh the potential inflationary impact of a looming energy crisis, and balance the need to support growth.

This comes as South Africa braces for a series of price shocks on Wednesday, 1 April 2026, including a sharp rise in fuel costs driven by global oil prices, higher fuel and Road Accident Fund levies, an adjusted carbon tax, and increased Eskom tariffs.

Against the backdrop of growing global recession risks and ongoing Middle East tensions, South Africa’s economic recovery is now likely to be interrupted this year.

"The only certainty is uncertainty at the moment especially as the country braces for one of the highest ever fuel price hikes," says Greg Dart, director of the High Street Auction Company.

"Like the US Federal Reserve, the Reserve Bank decided to follow the path of caution given the domino effect of expected fuel price hikes on inflation including food and services."

But there is good reason to remain optimistic, Dart adds. "Once South Africa has ridden out the perfect storm of a surging oil price and a weakening rand, the Reserve Bank will resume repo-rate cuts, striving to maintain economic recovery that became evident in late 2025. Supply-chain constraints that are likely to delay or push the prices of imports, may over time even boost local production, aiding recovery."

But others warn this prospect may be a long time coming.

Balancing growth risks

The challenge, say analysts, is to remain patient.

The MPC has left its GDP growth forecasts unchanged for now, but with downside risks, says North West University professor Raymond Parsons.

"Business and consumers will inevitably experience concentrated cost challenges in the near future, not just a spike in fuel prices.

"The MPC already now sees inflation risks as being on the upside and interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer."

Steven Potgieter, chief executive of Better Home Group Mortgage Origination and BetterBond, also highlighted concerns over rising inflation, noting that these pressures are likely to be partly offset by modest economic growth, with South Africa’s real GDP projected at around 1.5% this year, rising to approximately 1.8% by 2027.

Fragile inflation outlook

However, Parsons cautions that while recent domestic headline and producer inflation data have supported a move towards the lower end of the inflation target range, the outlook has deteriorated sharply due to mounting global price pressures.

Parsons warned that there is no evidence of demand inflation in the economy and disposable income is now likely to be diminished by elevated costs.

"The oil price supply-shock could easily become a demand-shock for South Africa later. The MPC now has to calibrate the risks of higher inflation in the interests of balanced growth. It can hit its new inflation target of 3% for the wrong reasons, as well as miss it for the right ones.

"As the MPC statement indicates, the overall impact of the Middle East crisis on various economies like South Africa now depends on its duration, not just on the intensity of the shock."