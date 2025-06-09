Redefining leadership for impact: Why the right hires now shape tomorrow’s South Africa

Leadership isn’t what it used to be, and the recent headline-making meeting between Donald Trump, and President Ramaphosa (supported by Johann Rupert, golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, vice president of Business Unity SA and group chief executive officer at Discovery Adrian Gore, and Congress of SA Trade Unions President Zingiswa Losi) proves just that.

In today’s world, where private capital, political influence, and public perception are deeply intertwined, one thing is clear: the leaders we choose to back, whether in boardrooms or at the ballot box, shape not only economic outcomes but the very fabric of society.

Wendy Spalding, Director at Tuesday Consulting

This message has been echoed at multiple business leadership events and conferences we have recently attended where one truth stood out: leadership is no longer merely a corporate function but rather a societal responsibility.

At Tuesday Consulting, we’ve spent over two decades placing values-driven, future-fit leaders who understand that navigating complexity and building inclusive growth are not competing goals, they are interconnected imperatives. As the lines between business and politics continue to blur, the demand for leaders who can act with agility, purpose, and integrity has never been more urgent.

Government, business, academia, and civil society must work together to build a more resilient, inclusive South Africa and this work starts with who we choose to lead.

Our approach to executive search is grounded in rigorous research and enriched by our global partnership with Agilium Worldwide, a network of executive search firms. This dual global-local lens allows us to find leaders who are not only operationally excellent, but also socially attuned leaders who:

Drive cross-sector collaboration;



Build agile, future-ready teams;



Create long-term value for both business and society.

The youth unemployment crisis illustrates the urgency. By 2050, Africa will represent 25% of the world’s population. Without access to education, mentorship, and meaningful work opportunities, we risk squandering a generational dividend. Leadership, particularly at the highest levels, has a critical role to play in changing this trajectory.

At Tuesday Consulting, we believe that business is more than an economic actor, it is a cultural force, a community stakeholder, and increasingly, an agent of social reform. That belief underpins our approach to executive search. We’re not just filling roles, we’re curating leadership capable of shaping systems, uplifting communities, and delivering sustainable impact.

Our commitment has always been clear: champion leaders who lead with purpose, empathy, and vision, those who will transform strategy into meaningful, measurable change.

We believe that when you hire for purpose, you don’t just change a company, you could play a part in changing a country.



