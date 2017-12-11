QuickFest returns in January: A must-attend for progressive accountants

Intuit is delighted to announce the return of QuickFest. Attended by over 15,000 from 200+ countries in 2024, QuickFest is the foremost virtual conference crafted specifically for accounting professionals.

Are you ready to take your accounting practice to the next level? Join us at QuickFest 2025, the premier accountant success conference, and discover cutting-edge tools and expert insights that will revolutionize the way you work!

When: 14 to 15 January 2025



Where: Online - participate from anywhere in the world



Cost: Free to register

Click here to register for QuickFest 2025.

Stay ahead of the curve

The value-packed agenda is designed to help attendees stay ahead in the dynamic world of accounting.

Agenda highlights

Navigating social media for accountants: Learn how to expand your digital footprint while steering clear of common social media pitfalls.



Automating client interactions: Discover how automation can revolutionise client interactions and streamline operations, ensuring a memorable customer experience.



Artificial intelligence in practice: Cultivate an AI-savvy team and leverage AI tools to streamline workflows and deliver enhanced value. This session will explore the latest AI technologies and how they can be integrated into your daily operations to improve efficiency and client service.



Choosing the perfect tool to serve your mid-sized multi-entity clients: Understand how to use QuickBooks Online Advanced to provide value-added services and deeper financial insights. This session will highlight the advanced features of QuickBooks Online Advanced and demonstrate how they can benefit your larger clients.



QuickBooks insights: Don't miss the QuickBooks keynote, revealing the latest features, upcoming releases, and future plans within the QuickBooks ecosystem.



From compliance to advisory: Transform your role from compliance-focused to resilience through innovative advisory services.



Transform your role from compliance-focused to resilience through innovative advisory services. Leveraging AI for pricing: Learn to develop impactful, value-based pricing systems using AI tools. This session will cover how AI can enhance client communication and service delivery, ensuring that your pricing reflects the true value of your services.

Be part of shaping the future of accounting

Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, this event offers a wealth of opportunities to grow your knowledge and elevate your practice.

