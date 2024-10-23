Subscribe & Follow
AI and accounting's future – join QuickBooks for the Accounting Leaders Forum 2024
Join the QuickBooks team on Friday, 8 November at The Vineyard, Cape Town, for the Accounting Leaders Forum. Discuss AI's impact, explore accounting trends, and see innovative QuickBooks solutions.
Here’s a quick session overview:
- Keynote: The Human AI Symphony by John Sanei
- Insights and Trends for Small to Medium Accounting Practices
- Pioneering a Connected, Compliant Future in South Africa
- QuickBooks Product Showcase: Vision, Innovation, and Roadmap
- QuickBooks Customer Commitment
- Industry Panel: QuickBooks Partner Ecosystem
Click here to register for the QuickBooks Accounting Leaders Forum.
Key themes include:
- AI at the forefront: Experience Intuit Assist, a transformative AI technology powered by Gen AI, launched in the US and coming soon internationally.
- Reimagine QuickBooks: Discover the new feature-rich QuickBooks Advanced and Ledger solutions, offering adaptability, automation, and control.
- Seamless ecosystems: Explore integrated solutions for growth, now seamlessly connected with more payroll, inventory, and compliance partners.
Why you should be there:
- Industry insights: Dive into the latest accounting standards and best practices with our curated industry insights.
- Networking opportunities: Expand your professional circle by connecting with fellow accounting professionals and industry experts.
- Expert guidance: Learn from the best in the business. Our experienced speakers and panelists are ready to share their wealth of knowledge and expertise.
- Experience latest innovations: Immerse yourself in engaging discussions that showcase the latest innovations in accounting.
This event is a must-attend for accountants eager to enhance their practices and offer superior services to their clients. Attendees will have the chance to network with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and experience the future of accounting firsthand.
