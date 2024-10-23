AI and accounting's future – join QuickBooks for the Accounting Leaders Forum 2024

Join the QuickBooks team on Friday, 8 November at The Vineyard, Cape Town, for the Accounting Leaders Forum. Discuss AI's impact, explore accounting trends, and see innovative QuickBooks solutions.

Here’s a quick session overview:

Keynote: The Human AI Symphony by John Sanei



Insights and Trends for Small to Medium Accounting Practices



Pioneering a Connected, Compliant Future in South Africa



QuickBooks Product Showcase: Vision, Innovation, and Roadmap



QuickBooks Customer Commitment



Industry Panel: QuickBooks Partner Ecosystem

Key themes include:

AI at the forefront: Experience Intuit Assist, a transformative AI technology powered by Gen AI, launched in the US and coming soon internationally.



Why you should be there:

Industry insights: Dive into the latest accounting standards and best practices with our curated industry insights.



This event is a must-attend for accountants eager to enhance their practices and offer superior services to their clients. Attendees will have the chance to network with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and experience the future of accounting firsthand.

Click here to register for the QuickBooks Accounting Leaders Forum.



