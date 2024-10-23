Finance Accounting & Auditing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISAICPA & CIMAUCT Graduate School of BusinessSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Accounting & Auditing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    AI and accounting's future – join QuickBooks for the Accounting Leaders Forum 2024

    Issued by Intuit QuickBooks
    23 Oct 2024
    23 Oct 2024
    Join the QuickBooks team on Friday, 8 November at The Vineyard, Cape Town, for the Accounting Leaders Forum. Discuss AI's impact, explore accounting trends, and see innovative QuickBooks solutions.
    AI and accounting's future &#x2013; join QuickBooks for the Accounting Leaders Forum 2024

    Here’s a quick session overview:

    • Keynote: The Human AI Symphony by John Sanei
    • Insights and Trends for Small to Medium Accounting Practices
    • Pioneering a Connected, Compliant Future in South Africa
    • QuickBooks Product Showcase: Vision, Innovation, and Roadmap
    • QuickBooks Customer Commitment
    • Industry Panel: QuickBooks Partner Ecosystem

    Click here to register for the QuickBooks Accounting Leaders Forum.

    Key themes include:

    • AI at the forefront: Experience Intuit Assist, a transformative AI technology powered by Gen AI, launched in the US and coming soon internationally.
    • Reimagine QuickBooks: Discover the new feature-rich QuickBooks Advanced and Ledger solutions, offering adaptability, automation, and control.
    • Seamless ecosystems: Explore integrated solutions for growth, now seamlessly connected with more payroll, inventory, and compliance partners.

    Why you should be there:

    • Industry insights: Dive into the latest accounting standards and best practices with our curated industry insights.
    • Networking opportunities: Expand your professional circle by connecting with fellow accounting professionals and industry experts.
    • Expert guidance: Learn from the best in the business. Our experienced speakers and panelists are ready to share their wealth of knowledge and expertise.
    • Experience latest innovations: Immerse yourself in engaging discussions that showcase the latest innovations in accounting.

    This event is a must-attend for accountants eager to enhance their practices and offer superior services to their clients. Attendees will have the chance to network with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and experience the future of accounting firsthand.

    Click here to register for the QuickBooks Accounting Leaders Forum.

    Read more: John Sanei, Intuit QuickBooks
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz