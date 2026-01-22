Trending
Prime interest rate may soon be phased out, says SA Reserve Bank governor
Bloomberg recently reported that the Sarb was reviewing the prime rate, and Kganyago said in an interview with NewzRoom Afrika at the World Economic Forum in Davos that “the most natural outcome would be that we just get rid of prime”.
“We would like to have much more transparency, so that consumers know what is actually going on,” Kganyago told the news channel.
The 350 basis point gap between the repo or monetary policy rate and the prime rate has been fixed since 2001. Currently, the repo rate is 6.75% and the prime rate is 10.25%. Lenders use it as a baseline depending on the credit record of borrowers and their perceived ability to repay.
Read more on Daily Maverick.
Source: Daily Maverick
