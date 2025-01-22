Post-election unrest hits Maputo port volumes

Mozambique's Maputo port saw a 1% decline in cargo volumes in 2024, attributed to post-election protests that caused border closures and road blockages, the port operator announced on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

Opposition protests rocked the southeast African country after a disputed 9 October vote won by Daniel Chapo and his Frelimo party, which has governed Mozambique since 1975. The unrest has left more than 300 people dead following a crackdown by security forces.

Decline in Maputo port volumes

Maputo port volumes for 2024 dipped to 30.9 million metric tons, from a record 31.2 million metric tons in 2023, the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) said in a statement.

"The slight decrease in total volumes ... was primarily due to the post-electoral protests and road blockages in the Maputo corridor, including border closure for several days and conditioned border and road operations for more than a month consolidated," MPDC said.

The rail corridor from South Africa to Mozambique was also affected by the protests and blockages, paired with a derailment in October and November, which shut the line for a month, MPDC added.

Mozambique's role in regional logistics

The Maputo port is handling growing volumes, which is mainly driven by commodity exporters increasingly sending cargo through Mozambique to get around logistics bottlenecks in South Africa. Goods handled include coal, chrome, copper, and grains such as maize and wheat.

The MPDC consortium includes multinational logistics firm DP World, South Africa's Grindrod, and Mozambique's state-owned rail operator Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique.

The consortium, first granted the Maputo port concession in 2003, was last year granted an extension to 2058. The port is also set to be expanded to handle 58 million tons of cargo, from 37 million tonnes currently.