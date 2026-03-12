New look. Same mission

Starlite Aviation announces with pleasure the updating of its brand to reflect the new chapter being embarked upon by the global supplier of bespoke aviation services.

Under the new leadership of Bruce Fraser and Carla de Witt, Starlite is solidifying its strong market share in Humanitarian and Mission Logistics (HML), Firefighting, MEDEVAC, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Training and Maintenance services in the most austere and challenging environments on the planet.

The new brand reflects a global presence with safety, quality and efficiency at the heart of every deployment and mission the company undertakes. Together with the proud support of SAF Aerogroup, the owners, Starlite is passionate about offering its high-value services in more places than ever before.

For more information, please contact the team at moc.noitaivaetilrats@ofni.

While our logo has evolved, our commitment has not. We continue to deliver responsive, safe, and professional aviation support, anywhere, anytime.

