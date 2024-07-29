Construction Section
    New arc welding standards open for public comment

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    29 Jul 2024
    The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) is seeking public comment on the adoption of several International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards into the South African National Standards (SANS). These standards are designed to enhance the safety, performance, and installation of arc welding equipment across various industries.
    Source: Rizky Nuriman/Unsplash
    Source: Rizky Nuriman/Unsplash

    Arc welding is a critical industrial process used in various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, and automotive.

    The standards under consideration address specific aspects of arc welding equipment, aiming to improve safety for operators and ensure the quality and reliability of welding operations.

    Standards open for comment

    SANS 60974-3:20XX Ed 2 Arc welding equipment Part 3: Arc striking and stabilising devices This standard focuses on safety requirements for devices used to initiate and stabilize the electric arc during welding.

    SANS 60974-9:20XX Ed 2 Arc welding equipment Part 9: Installation and use This standard provides guidelines for the safe installation and operation of arc welding equipment, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and best practices.

    SANS 60974-5:20XX Ed 3 Arc welding equipment Part 5: Wire feeders This standard addresses safety and performance requirements for wire feeders, which are essential components for supplying filler material during welding.

    SANS 60974-2:2019 Ed.4.0 Arc welding equipment – Part 2: Liquid cooling systems This standard specifies safety and construction requirements for liquid cooling systems used to cool torches in arc welding and allied processes.

    Nkomati Mine is a key part of ARM's pivot to cater to the renewables market.
    African Rainbow Minerals takes full ownership of Nkomati

      1 day

    Adopting and aligning SANS with this international standard shows South Africa's commitment to aligning with global best practices in industrial safety.

    It should enhance the safety and reliability of arc welding processes and reduce workplace accidents.

    Public comment period

    Interested parties, including industry stakeholders, welding professionals, and the general public, are invited to review and provide feedback on these standards.

    The public comment period will be open for 60 days, starting from today, 29 July 2024, and ending on 19 September 2024.

