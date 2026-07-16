MDS Architecture sets new benchmark for regional retail design

With an architectural design inspired by KwaZulu-Natal's rolling hills, vegetation and sugar cane fields, Prince Buthelezi Mall is redefining what regional retail developments can achieve.

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The new 35,000m² shopping centre, designed by MDS Architecture and developed by Moolman Group with Twin City and Melta Capital, has opened in Empangeni as the largest retail development in the region.

The brief to MDS Architecture was to create a building that would feel at home in its KwaZulu-Natal context. The response is a design language that speaks to placing architecture, community and local identity at the centre of the retail experience, with an expression that draws directly from the natural and agricultural landscape of the region.

"We wanted the building to feel like it belongs here. The natural environment of KwaZulu-Natal is incredibly rich and distinctive, and that gave us a strong design cue to work with from the outset," says Pierre Lahaye, partner at MDS Architecture.

The mall's name reinforces that same sense of place. Named after Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, one of KwaZulu-Natal's most significant political and cultural figures, it anchors the development in the region's history while reflecting an ambition to create a destination the local community can identify with and claim as its own.

Nature inspires design

The design language is most evident at the mall's main entrance, where curved forms echo the rolling hills of the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal landscape. Rather than the flat façades and sharp angles often associated with retail developments, the entrance canopy introduces a softer, more organic architectural expression that creates a welcoming arrival experience.

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Vertical green slats further reinforce the connection to the site's agricultural heritage, drawing inspiration from the sugar cane fields that once occupied the land. Beyond their visual impact, the slats provide shade, filter natural light and help reduce solar heat gain, while adding depth and texture to the façade.

As the light shifts throughout the day, changing patterns of shadow animate the building's exterior, creating a dynamic architectural feature rarely seen in regional retail developments.

Grounded in place

"The goal was to create an environment that feels calm and familiar to people from this area," says Lahaye, whose creativity drew inspiration from the colours of the surrounding trees, the soil and the grasslands.

The interior layout's fluidity is organised around a clear, legible circulation spine with well-defined anchor positions at either end. Natural light is brought into the mall through a series of skylights and roof glazing, reducing reliance on artificial lighting during the day and creating a more comfortable shopping environment.

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The use of natural light also helps reinforce the connection to the natural world outside.

Continuing on this design principle, the interior and exterior colour palette draws on the earthy tones and textures of KwaZulu-Natal's natural landscape. Warm ochres, terracotta hues and natural timber finishes combine with neutral concrete and stone to create a material palette that reflects the surrounding environment and reinforces the mall's connection to its setting.

Tenant signage and shopfront design guidelines were developed to complement the overall design palette.

With main contractor Ikotwe Construction leading delivery on site, the development prioritised the use of local contractors throughout the construction phase, while the co-owners upgraded major roads around the mall and planned a large taxi rank to improve access and to integrate the existing public-transport network to make the centre accessible to a broad cross-section of the population, not only those with private vehicles.

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Commenting on this new benchmark for regional retail design set by MDS Architecture, Lahaye highlights that the project was an opportunity to demonstrate that regional retail design does not have to be generic. "It is possible to build a commercially viable, well-functioning shopping centre that also reflects and respects the character of its context," he says.

Retail access transformed

Until April this year, when Prince Buthelezi Mall opened, residents of Empangeni and the surrounding area have had to travel as far as Richards Bay to access major retail destinations. Shopping activity was fragmented across the CBD and surrounding suburbs, with no single, well-anchored centre to meet the needs of the local population. Prince Buthelezi Mall changes that.

Strategically positioned at Empangeni's main crossroads, it brings together a strong anchor tenant line-up, a broad offering, as well as banking, dining, and services - all under one roof and within reach of the communities it serves.

Checkers FreshX and Shoprite anchor the food retail offer, alongside Woolworths, Boxer, Dis-Chem and Clicks. The fashion offering includes several prominent brands, and the mall introduces a number of retail firsts to Empangeni, including Crazy Plastic, Crazy Pets, Converse, and Polo.

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Prince Buthelezi Mall also features a dedicated food court and banking facilities.

Ample free parking is provided for private car users.

More than a new retail destination, Prince Buthelezi Mall demonstrates how thoughtful architecture can respond to its surroundings while serving the practical needs of a growing community — an approach that Lahaye believes should become the benchmark for regional retail design.

"There is a tendency in retail architecture to default to a formula," says Lahaye. "What we tried to do here is take the formula and push it in a direction that makes sense for this specific place. The design is not complicated but restrained and purposeful. We think it will resonate with the people who gather here."