Amid June 30 protests, can South Africa’s infrastructure keep pace with migration pressures?

Against the backdrop of today's nationwide anti-illegal immigration march and intensifying public debate over migration policy, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke has called for discussions to be guided by evidence rather than rhetoric, underscoring the importance of reliable data in separating perception from measurable population trends.

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Addressing the South Africa National Migration Symposium, he said reliable migration statistics are vital for understanding population dynamics and planning public services, infrastructure, housing, education and employment.

Robust data, he argued, equips policymakers to better understand migration dynamics. This informs infrastructure investment, budgeting decisions and service-delivery planning at national and provincial level, thereby effectively promoting social cohesion and long-term economic development.

According to the 2022 Census, there were more than 2.4 million international migrants, which equates to just below 4% of the total population. Stats SA data further show that migration to South Africa remains strongly linked to regional mobility within Southern Africa.

Since 1996, Mozambique and Zimbabwe have consistently been the leading countries of origin for migrants entering South Africa, with most international migrants coming from countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Provincial migration shifts

Drawing on Statistics South Africa’s latest Mid-year Population Estimates, Maluleke said migration remains an important component of population change alongside births and deaths.

“Our data show that migration continues to influence population distribution across provinces. Gauteng, the Western Cape, North West, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are gaining population, while the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the Free State are experiencing net population loss,” said Maluleke.

However, as Gauteng and the Western Cape continue to emerge as the primary destinations for internal and international migrants, with Gauteng set to receive the largest inflow of migrants, a key question emerges: can South Africa meet the needs of a changing population while maintaining economic growth and financial stability?

Between 2021 and 2026 Stats SA estimates pointed to Gauteng set to receive the largest inflow of migrants, with approximately 1,4 million people moving into the province during the period. Maluleke said the province remains the preferred destination for international migrants entering South Africa.

During the same period, The Western Cape was projected to receive the second-highest inflow of migrants, with an estimated 500,347 people expected to move into the province.

Service-delivery strain

The concentration of migration in major economic hubs such as Gauteng and the Western Cape has significant implications for service-delivery capacity and fiscal planning. While inward migration can expand the available labour force and support economic activity, it also places additional pressure on housing, transport networks, healthcare systems and municipal infrastructure, requiring co-ordinated long-term planning to maintain financial sustainability.

These population shifts present both opportunities and challenges for the economy, as migration can expand the labour force and support economic activity, while also increasing pressure on already constrained infrastructure and public finances.

“Statistics enable us to move beyond perceptions and anecdotal evidence. They provide a factual basis for understanding migration trends and their impact on society, ensuring that policy interventions are informed by evidence,” Maluleke said.

The symposium, held at the University of the Witwatersrand on Friday, 26 June 2026, brought together policymakers, researchers, civil society organisations and international partners to discuss migration trends and their implications for social cohesion and development.