Reserve Bank dilemma: Will CPI surprise trigger another rate hike?

The Reserve Bank's MPC will announce its latest monetary policy decision this afternoon, with markets, businesses and consumers now looking to potentially price in a 25 basis-point rate hike.

Source: Reuters.

The sentiment comes just a day after Statistics South Africa reported that annual consumer inflation jumped to 5.0% in June 2026 from 4.5% in May 2026.

"This is the highest inflation print since June 2024 when the rate was 5.1%," Stats SA said in a media statement.

This is largely reflective of the direct impact of the Iran war with fuel prices increasing significantly and various components of the public transport category within the inflation basket also rising quite markedly in June.

"Headline inflation accelerated to 5.0% YoY versus market estimates of 4.7%, largely driven by the higher fuel and transport costs," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

With inflation having moved above the central bank's preferred 3% target, this complicates expectations around the future direction of monetary policy.

"This is a dilemma for the Reserve Bank because inflation is significantly higher than its 3% target and it is expected to continue exceeding that 3% target in the upcoming months," Standard Bank group head of South Africa Macroeconomic Research, Elna Moolman said.

In May 2026, markets were already pricing in the possibility of another 25-basis-point increase before year-end, following Sarb's decision to raise the rate by 25 basis points at the time.

"The Sarb’s focus is not on reducing the unavoidable hikes in fuel prices but on protecting longer-term price stability," Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group commented in May.

"The decision remains subject to changing global economic conditions and geopolitical tensions. International developments — particularly in the Middle East and among major central banks — will be key."

Moolman noted that the South African Reserve Bank is among the few central banks globally to have raised rates since the outbreak of the Iran war, with South Africa's interest rates already at relatively high levels.

"If the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates further, we'd expect this to be the end of the hiking cycle, and we still think that once the war is over and oil prices significantly and sustainably lower, the Reserve Bank could start unwinding these interest-rate hikes and cut towards a policy rate of 6%," Moolman said.

The inflation surprise quickly reflected in movements across foreign-exchange markets.

Global market pressures

"The Rand firmed in the wake of the CPI data and gained even further in New York as the Dollar fell. The local currency is currently quoted near the lower end of its recent trading range at 16.36," Cilliers said.

Global market developments are also shaping investor sentiment ahead of today's policy decisions.

"The Dollar has eased back this morning, with markets weighing increased safe-haven demand and inflation concerns against some softening in the US labour market and monetary policy uncertainty under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh," Cilliers notes.

"Geopolitical tensions continue to rise as Houthi rebels attack two Saudi tankers, and the US hits targets in Iran for the 12th consecutive day.

"Brent crude is up over 2.0% at a six-week high of $96.05 this morning, driven by supply concerns, with Kazakhstan suspending major oil exports after drone strikes on its Black Sea oil facility.

"The European Central Bank is expected to keep rates on hold at its monetary policy meeting today.

"Gold is trading fairly flat at $4,126 as markets take a breather with traders balancing geopolitical risks against inflation concerns and Fed rate hike expectations."