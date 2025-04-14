Legal Law Practice
    Legal Law Practice

    Master's Offices launch digital trust management - QR codes to enhance security

    On 27 March 2025, the Chief Master Directive 2 of 2025 was issued, marking the start of a digital transformation at the Master's Offices situated in Johannesburg and Pretoria. These new developments will be beneficial to any person considering setting up a trust.
    By Elani Volschenk and Nothando Khanyile
    14 Apr 2025
    Image source: sebastien decoret – 123RF.com

    The new developments include QR codes on all new Letters of Authority issued by the Master’s Office. While it may seem like a minor change, it is a big step forward in ensuring the authenticity and validity of all Letters of Authority. The QR code will allow banks, attorneys, and government departments to instantly confirm the validity of the Letter of Authority of a trust.

    This change to the Masters’ Offices digital system was implemented on 18 March 2025 to make the process of streamlining interaction with third parties easier and prevent fraud.

    The move to a fully online system

    Another major change is the shift from a manual submission to a fully online system when registering new inter vivos trusts. Inter vivos trusts are created during a person’s lifetime.

    As of 1 April 2025, the Masters’ Offices in Johannesburg and Pretoria no longer accept paper-based submissions for these trusts. Instead, everything is done through a new online platform.

    A trustee or the representative can upload documents, track the progress of your application, and receive feedback directly from the Master’s Office, all without needing to set foot in a government building. This process is a faster, more transparent, and more convenient way to get things done.

    These new developments currently apply only to the Masters’ Offices in Johannesburg and Pretoria. Since the new developments to the online system are only applicable for creating an inter vivos trust, a manual submission for testamentary trusts and amendments to existing trusts still apply.

    There is currently no timeline for when other trust processes will be fully implemented on the Master’s Office digital system or when the online platform for inter vivos trusts will be rolled out to the Master’s Offices in other provinces. Despite the lack of a timeline, these new developments are a clear indication that the Master’s Office is committed to improving service delivery, reducing red tape, and protecting trustees and beneficiaries.

    For trustees and their representatives, these changes mean less time spent dealing with administrative hurdles and more time focusing on the core responsibilities of managing a trust. The added security of QR codes and the convenience of online submissions are game changers.

    trust, Trust Act
    About Elani Volschenk and Nothando Khanyile

    Elani Volschenk is an Associate & Trust Officer, and Nothando Khanyile, an Attorney & Trust Assistant, at PH Attorneys
